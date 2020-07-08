GOLF RESULTS: Clubs are back in the swing

FORE: Players are coming back to courses including at Ballina Golf Club and they are loving every moment.

IT MAY be winter and they be rugged up in more layers of wool and polar fleece than an Antarctic explorer, but the regions golfers are thrilled to be back playing competitions.

As more clubs come back to matches, the Northern Star will publish the results so you can see how your mates at our courses are faring.

BALLINA

Competition Report Monday 6th July 2020. On Monday 6th July 2020, 156 Members, Visitors and Veterans played an 18 Hole American Foursomes event.

The winners were Kim Kortick and Michael Baker with 68.25 net. Second was Bob Smith and Darryl Waddell with 69.25 net. Third on a countback was Justin Moore and Brenton Mason. Fourth was Neville Budd and Kyle Underwood with 69.75 on a countback.

There were 15 balls (pairs) to 72.875 net.

The Card Draw winners for $73.00 each were Hugh Baker, Richard Crandon, Reg Miller and Phil Tyndall

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw

Due to the team nature of this event there was no separate Vets 18 hole competition.

On Monday 29th June 2020, 86 Members, Visitors and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. The winner was Peter Haessleinwith 41 points. Second was Peter Evans with 38 points from Peter Hynes on a countback. Fourth was Ken Jones with 37 points and fifth on a countback was David Maxwell with 36 points.

There were 18 balls to 33 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $38.00 each were Roger Pallant, Bob Blacklidge, Graham Shanley and Ross Goodwin.

73 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event. Winner was Peter Haesslein with 38 points winning $35.00. Second on a countback was Ian Wright winning $30.00. Third was David Campbell with 37 points on a countback, winning $20.00. There were 4X $10.00 vouchers down to 35 points on a countback. Voucher winners were Rick Grainger, Robert Smith, Michael Howard and Mike Hynes.

CORAKI VETERANS

Results Thursday 2/7/20. Well a large field contested the July Monthly Medal. Medal Winner I Welch, Vets winner T Newton, 2nd P Martin, 3rd A Parr, free game M Fairfull Chicken/ball winners P Smith, B McDonald, D Vagne, L Beggiato, J Voght, S Ormond.

Nearest the pins 3rd/12th T Newton, 6th/15th T Newton Putting competition B Kennedy and B McDonald.

This Thursday an 18 hole single Stableford will played commencing from 8.15am onwards.

Results Thursday 25/6/20. Well a great field contested an 18 hole single Stableford Winner A Sheather, 2nd E Reddell, 3rd J Voght, free game B Collyer, chicken/ball winners P Smith, T Duff, B Waterson, B McDonald, R Black, P Brophy.

This Thursday the July Monthly Medal will be played, players are reminded that they must obey the COVID-19 rules for playing and socialising at all times. Best wishes to Kevin Wilson a long time member of the vets is having a spell in hospital.

As usual till then, good golfing. Max.

Send in your club’s results and any photos of your golfers to sport@northernstar.com.au by 4pm on Tuesday for online publication on Wednesday.