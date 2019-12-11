Menu
BACK FROM THE USA: Golfer Peter Lonard will play at Byron Bay for the first time in the Australian Legends Tour Championship this week. Photo Dan Peled
Sport

Golf legend to play in $30,000 North Coast tournament

Mitchell Craig
, mitchell.craig@northernstar.com.au
11th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
TWO-time Australian Open champion Peter Lonard will play at Byron Bay for the first time in the $30,000 Legends Tour Championship this week.

The 52-year-old joined the senior tour this year after a decorated career overseas where he mainly played on the US PGA tour.

Managed by the PGA of Australia, the Legends Tour is a golf circuit for professional golfers aged 50 and over.

Most of the big names on the tour are set to play the final round of the season at Byron Bay on Thursday and Friday.

The event clashes with the Presidents Cup in Melbourne this year and has been reduced to a two-day competition.

Defending champion Mike Harwood was forced to pull out last week while Brad Burns looks set to be awarded the Order of Merit for 2019.

About 63 professionals including former champions Peter Senior, Tod Power and Lucien Tinkler are back again.

“The course is looking spectacular, the staff and volunteers have done a wonderful job,” Byron Bay professional Greg Stewart said.

“I think people will be surprised at how good it actually looks considering the weather we’ve had.

“With Mike not coming we’ll probably see Brad Burns wrap-up the (overall) title for the year.

“Peter Senior is in third but he won’t be able to catch him by the look of it.

“We look forward to having all the guys here and it’s the last big event of the year for them.

“We’ll have a full field and there will a presentation and drinks at the club when we finish on Friday night.”

Some of the professionals including David Merriman and Terry Price will play in the $14,000 Lismore Legends Pro-Am event tomorrow.

Merriman and Price are due to tee off at noon while the first groups go at 7am.

Spectators are welcome to attend the Byron Bay and Lismore tournaments free of charge.

