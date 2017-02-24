Teeing off to support Jodie's Inspiration

Reece Smith, Ernie Angelosanto and Shayne Smith will compete for the top of the leaderboard at this weekend's Jodie's Inspiration Golf Day.

A COMPETITIVE streak and a guardian angel mean Jodie McRae's partner Reece Smith and his team will be real contenders at this weekend's fundraising golf day.

"That's certainly a team that will give the top of the leaderboard a run for its money," Jodie's Inspiration chairman Jesse Smith said.

Mr Smith's brothers, Reece - who was the partner of the late Jodie McRae - and Shayne, have entered a team.

There will be about 240 players at the annual event, raising money for the local cancer charity, Jodie's Inspiration.

Mr Smith said although there will be highly competitive players on the green, it will also be a day of fun.

"The most important thing is to raise awareness and funds to support what we do, and for everyone to get out there and enjoy themselves.

"We have highly competitive teams coming out this weekend, but also social teams coming out to enjoy the day."

There will be competitions, activities and a complimentary barbecue, plus the opportunity to buy the first tickets to the 2017 major raffle.

The prizes for the major raffle will be announced online tonight.

The value of Golf Day prizes total $5500 and range from new golf bags, shoes, free rounds of golf and more.

Mr Smith said the event was shaping up to be a wonderful community fundraising event.

"Within four days ... almost all tee off times were filled which is a wonderful recognition of the community's generosity and the level of fun players had at our inaugural event in 2016," he said.

Holes on the course are sponsored by local businesses while the Lismore Workers Club supplied the venue as the major sponsor.

Tee off times are 7am and 12.30pm at the Lismore Workers Golf Club.

The next event on the Jodie's Inspiration calendar is the Mother's Day Classic.

Mr Smith said it would celebrate the charity's second birthday.

"We'll be releasing more information next week about how to join the team," he said.

"Last year we were the ninth largest team in the country at that event. We want to get into the top five."

Jodie's Inspiration was founded by Jodie McRae in 2015. It raises money for local cancer wards and awareness about early detection.