SUPPORTING MOLLY: This is a file photo taken in 2017 of Melissa and Ben Black, from Ballina, with their daughter Molly, who has a chromosomal disorder.
Golf clubs didn’t swing, but cash on its way to help Molly

Holly Cormack
27th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
ON March 22, Ballina Golf and Sports Club was scheduled to hold a charity golf day for little Molly Black from Ballina.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on social gatherings, the organisers were forced to cancel.

While club committee members, including Shane Jacobs, were disappointed that the Black family would likely have to wait until next year for Molly's special day, they saw no reason why they should have to wait to receive much-needed donations from the event.

"A lot of local businesses donated $200 toward the golf day, and unfortunately the day had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, so, we're going to give what we've got now to the family and hold the golf day when everything gets back to normal," Mr Jacobs said.

The club hoped to raise $10,000 from the charity golf day, which was set to attract around 140 participants.

According to Mr Jacobs, the club has raised $4200 so far, which the family will receive next week so that Molly's can access the care she needs now.

Molly was born with a rare chromosomal disorder called Trisomy 12P, along with a blood disorder that caused a massive haemorrhage shortly after birth.

This left Molly with severe brain damage and significant delays in all areas of her development.

Mel and Ben Black started a GoFundMe page in 2017 so they could fly Molly to the United States to access the medical treatments she needed to move forward.

Molly has benefited greatly from Doman International, but requires ongoing access to treatment and equipment.

Funds from the charity golf day will go toward yearly evaluations to maximise Molly's treatment, any expensive equipment needed to support her with many daily tasks, and to finish off her program room.

"We held (a charity golf day) a couple of years ago and Ben and Mel, Molly's parents, spoke to us about having another day," said Mr Jacobs.

"We were happy to help them out and have a day, and there were a lot of local businesses that wanted to help raise some money.

"It's great to see people coming together to help a family in need and the Black family is well known in Ballina."

According to Mr Jacob, the event was a week out before organisers were forced to pull the plug due to new restrictions on social gatherings.

"We were nearly there. We had everything planned - food organised and everything."

However, he said that the delay may be a blessing in disguise, since the threat of the virus may have prevented Molly herself from attending the event.

"Her immune system probably isn't as strong as others, so at the end of the day, she wouldn't have been able to come along and enjoy herself," Mr Jacobs said.

According to Mr Jacobs, Molly has been doing well and is enjoying being a big sister to her new baby brother.

The event is likely to be rescheduled early next year.

In the meantime, people can help Molly out by visiting her GoFundMe Page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mollys-trip-to-iahp-for-treatment.

