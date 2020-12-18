Menu
GROOMING THE GREENS: The Lismore Workers Gold Club thanked members and staff for their hard work in clearing flood debris from the greens on Thursday and invited anyone with a rake and gumboots down to the club on Friday to help out.
Golf club calls for volunteers with rakes and gumboots

Alison Paterson
18th Dec 2020 10:40 AM
IT WILL be gumboots and rakes, not golf shoes and putters, when head greenkeeper Josh Straub leads members across the course today.

After the floodwaters receded from the Lismore Workers Golf Club greens, a massive amount of debris was left behind and needs clearing up, Straub said.

UNDER PAR: The greens at the Lismore Workers Golf Club were flooded after severe weather including heavy rain saturated the region.
On Thursday, club manager Brad Mott said members had already been fabulous in helping out, but they still needed a hand on Friday to get the course shipshape.

“A massive thanks to all our members who volunteered their time today (Thursday) helping our green staff with the clean up after yesterdays rain event,” he said.

“Your help is truly appreciated, please bring a rake, shovel and wear some boots or fully covered shoes and Josh and the team will meet at the greenkeepers shed at 10:30am and designate areas that need attending to.

“There is still a lot to be done in the clean up especially our cart paths that had a lot of gravel wash onto fairways, (so) if any one can spare some time on Friday to help with the clean up that would be great.”

Straub said he’s also love to hear from any members of the public with a rake and hour to spare to come along the clubhouse at 1 Barham St, Lismore.

“If anyone is interested in being part of our clear up team please contact me by calling or texting me on 0404080848,” he said.

“On Thursday we had about a dozen members show up which was fantastic they way they showed up and helped out.”

