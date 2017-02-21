Golden oldies get behind Grant's Tour de Cure

Lennox Head cyclist Grant Ferreira is hosting a fundraising breakfast on 25 February to benefit the 2017 Tour de Cure raising funds for cancer research.

WHILE lying flat out in a hospital bed recovering from prostate cancer five years ago, bicycle mechanic Grant Ferreira watched a television program on the Tour de Cure, a cycling event which raises money towards cancer research.

At the time he said he was having a rocky time with various complications, but said the amazing support of the public health system made recovering and amazing experience.

In a eureka moment, Mr Ferreira, 59, decided when - not if - he recovered, he would take part and help others less fortunate.

Now Mr Ferreira who is in remission and riding between 350-400km a week, is ready to take on his first Tour De Cure, a nine-day 1300km endurance bike ride, which travels from Hotham in Victoria to Hobart in Tasmania, where participants must meet certain requirements such as fitness, passion and fund-raising.

"The ride will really test my mental and physical strength,” he said.

"On Saturday I'm hosting a breakfast at Williamsberg cafe in Lennox Head, it's $20, the kitchen opens at 7-30am-ish with the $2000 raffle draw at 11am-ish and there will also be a door prize.”

Mr Ferreira said he hopes spreading the news about the Tour de Cure will encourage people to check on their own health as well as their family and friends.

"If you don't open your eyes to cancer, you wont see yourself and that other people need help,” he said.

"The theory behind this was irrespective of my rocky time recovering, I had a fantastic experience with public hospital system, they were so good to me and I want to give something back.”

Mr Ferreira said the support of The Stags, aka the Lennox Heads Golden Oldies Rugby Club has been fantastic.

"They've been wonderful, they have supported me from day one,” he said.

Support Mr Ferreira's campaign here.