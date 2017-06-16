Golden moment for Lismore

ON THE ROAD: The 2016 Melb- ourne Cup trophy. The 2017 cup will be displayed in Lismore as part of a national tour.

LISMORE will host the iconic 18-carat gold Emirates Melbourne Cup on its tour this year.

Selected for its passion for racing and community spirit, Lismore was revealed as a tour destination at a special event at 2016 Melbourne Cup winning owner Lloyd Williams' training facilities at Mt Macedon in Victoria.

Lismore will join 30 other cities and towns across Australia and New Zealand as part of the 15th annual Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour.

Lismore City Council tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said they were thrilled to be part of the Melbourne Cup Tour.

"The Melbourne Cup is such an iconic piece of Australian history and culture, and having it visit Lismore will provide a wonderful opportunity for locals from all walks of life to unite and celebrate this special event,” he said.

From July 1, the $200,000 trophy will be taken to 31 destinations across Australia and New Zealand, starting at West Wyalong, where the gold used to make the trophy is mined.

It will return to Flemington for the Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November.

Victoria Racing Club chairwoman Amanda Elliott said the cup was an Australian cultural icon, so it was only fitting that the trophy and its rich history was taken on a journey to meet the people.

Since its inaugural year, the tour has travelled more than 494,000km and visited 377 regional, rural and metropolitan destinations.

Racing fans can upload photos with the cup to Facebook, using the hashtags #PeoplesCup and #EmiratesMelbourneCup, for the chance to win a trip for two to Flemington for the 2017 Melbourne Cup.