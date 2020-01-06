Star’s ’tragic’ Golden Globes dress

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

It's the New Year and in tinseltown that means one thing: Awards season.

The first in a long line-up of ceremonies is the Golden Globes on today. Considered a precursor for the Oscars, Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Christian Bale are just a few of the big names up for top honours.

But before winners are announced, we hit the red carpet.

Airing on Foxtel's E! now, here are some of the best and worst looks at this year's event in Beverly Hills, as they arrive.

Normally a fashion muse, Gwyneth Paltrow scared everyone in a brown frilly see-through cheese cloth which Twitter users were having a field day with. Some used the word "tragic", others "hideous".

We're currently trying to page her stylist to abuse her.

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Hustlers nominee Jennifer Lopez refuses to let Christmas go, dressing up as a human present fit with giant golden bow.

How can we put this nicely... we hate it.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss/AP

Given the 50-year-old has garnered significant Oscars buzz for her role as Ramona in the hyped movie, we thought she'd bring us an iconic moment on the red carpet at the Globes this year.

We were wrong.

Nominee for Bombshell and Aussie darling Margot Robbie is glowing in Chanel.

The 29-year-old is sporting blonder hair and natural makeup in a multi-coloured strapless sequined top with fresh white skirt.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss/AP

Fellow Australian Cate Blanchett shows why she's a fashion icon in this unique lemon-coloured number.

Cate Blanchett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss/AP

Rising actress and nominee Joey King is the must unusually dressed so far, wearing a bizarre optical illusion dress.

Joey King arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Billy Porter has continued his wild fashion legacy in an all-white suit fit with feather train which took three months to make.

Billy Porter arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Jen Aniston, we love you, but this look is putting us to sleep on our post-Christmas comedown.

The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Golden Globes. Picture: Getty Images

This year's host Ricky Gervais is avoiding human interaction in sunglasses as he prepares to give what will no doubt be a savage introduction. No one is safe.

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, with Jane Fallon. Picture: Getty Images

Australia's own Naomi Watts is demure in black.

Back in black! Naomi Watts. Picture: AP

Dakota Fanning joins the chorus of celebrities going for an ultra feminine look, in a pastel purple puffy sleeved dress.

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss/AP

Red carpet host veteran Giuliana Rancic kicked off the arrivals in a classic silver gown.

E! presenter Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Getty Images

Her co-host Ryan Seacrest has stepped it up with a dark blue velvet jacket.

Ryan Seacrest. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Reality star Kristin Cavallari looks gorgeous in white, but that doesn't mean we've forgiven her for her biff with Lauren Conrad on The Hills a decade ago.

Kristin Cavallari. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Little Women director Greta Gerwig, robbed of a Best Director award nod, has opted for trusty monochrome.

Greta Gerwig. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Child star Julia Butters, 10, who had her breakout role in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, looks more expensive than we ever will.

Julia Butters. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Australian TV host Renee Bargh is popping Angelina Jolie leg in an edgy gown.

Renee Bargh arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Disney star Sofia Carson is throwing ballerina vibes.

Sofia Carson. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fellow TV host Natalie Morales looks elegant in blue.

Natalie Morales. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

More to come...