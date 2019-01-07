Best and worst dressed Golden Globes stars ever

IT'S one of Tinseltown's biggest nights for fashion.

The Golden Globes is always a highlight on the Hollywood event calendar, with the red carpet hosting a string of iconic looks over the years.

Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson have been regular style queens at the glitzy event, as well as our very own homegrown star Margot Robbie.

The 2007 Golden Globes saw Beyonce step out in one of her most famous dresses, a plunging Elie Saab high-wattage golden gown.

And who could forget Angelina Jolie's knockout emerald green long sleeved number in 2011, or Scarlett Johansson cementing herself as the sexiest woman alive in that thin strapped red dress in 2006.

Unfortunately, even our favourite stars are capable of having some colossal fashion shockers.

Julia Roberts, despite being one of the most beautiful women in the world, has achieved some almighty fails in her time, namely the baggy suit she wore the same year Pretty Woman came out and unfortunately, all eyes were on her.

Sandra Bullock also wore a hideous three-toned black, blue and pink satin gown in 2014, where she was nominated for her work in the Oscar-winning film Gravity.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly on the Golden Globes red carpet over the years.

BEST DRESSED

It seems - fittingly - gold has been a recurring colour on the Golden Globes best dressed lists.

Beyonce had one of her most memorable uber glam moments in 2007 when she wore a sequined long sleeve dress with a very daring neckline.

Queen B, 2007.

The ever classic Kate Hudson also had one of her most stylish moments at the Golden Globes in 2002, wearing a to-die-for gold long-sleeved gown with a plunging V neckline.

The Atelier Versace frock was complete with thousands of crystals, as she stepped up the glamour with her hair in Hollywood waves.

Kate Hudson in 2002. Next level. Picture: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Megan Fox, who rose to fame for her out-of-this-world good looks in Transformers, sported another memorable gold gown at the 2009 awards, with statement earrings and her hair pinned back tight. The skin tight, spaghetti strap dress showed off her enviable figure.

A notorious red carpet icon, Sofia Vergara also went bold in gold at the 2017 night of nights, wearing an extremely opulent gown with keyhole sleeves and intricate sequin detail.

It wouldn't be a best dressed list without Jennifer Lopez, who usually always gets it right at the Golden Globes.

Her 2015 look was one of the most memorable - and revealing - to date. The singer and actor was glowing in a sexy blush-and-silver Zuhair Murad gown that revealed some major cleavage and an extremely high slit.

Jennifer Lopez in 2015. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Probably one of the most famous Golden Globes looks of all time. Scarlett Johansson in 2006, ladies and gentleman.

Nicole Kidman, a true red carpet icon. Pictured at last year’s event. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

J-Law turning up the heat in 2016. AFP /Valerie Macon

Emma Stone showing why she’s a red carpet favourite, pictured here in 2017. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlize Theron was a golden goddess in this sorbet lemon coloured dress in 2004.

Amber Heard looks so elegant in this divine gown at the 2016 awards. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage

WORST DRESSED

You don't want to land on this list.

Sadly, it happens to the best of them. Some of the world's most famous - and stylish - women including Natalie Portman, Keira Knightley and Cate Blanchett have produced some unflattering looks at the Golden Globes over the years.

Without further ado, we'll kick off the worst dressed with this almighty disaster.

Julia Roberts in 2014. Yowch. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sorry to pick on you again Julia but this look you wore in 1990 — the same year Pretty Woman came out — should be outlawed. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Keira Knightley looks like an expensive maid here in 2015. Picture: Getty

Naomi Campbell got it very wrong last year. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock’s 2014 dress was a real life trainwreck. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

You rarely see Beyonce step a fashion foot wrong but she did in this debutant style fail in 2003. Picture: AFP/Lucy Nicholson

Lara Flynn Boyle, if you were trying to look like a ballerina in 2003, you definitely succeeded. Picture: KW/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, we gotta know what your stylist was actually thinking in 2002. Picture: KMazur/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2000 ensemble was pretty basic. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Sharon Stone in 2003. What the? Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cameron Diaz scaring children in 1999. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage