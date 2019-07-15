Golden girls are state champions

ALL SMILES: The Far North Coast under-13 girls team won Division 2 at the NSW State Championships in Parkes.

FAR North Coast took out the NSW under-13 division 2 title at the state championships in Parkes.

They sealed the win with a 1-0 victory over Parkes in the final when Hollie Matthews found the net.

FNC only had two goals scored against it during the week and won three of its six games at the carnival.

"The girls showed outstanding sportsmanship across the whole carnival in very cold conditions,” team manager Kate Marshall said.

"They bonded really well from the start and travelled together from Lismore.”

The team comprised Lani Blunn, Abby Brunton, Imogen Cook, Sarah Fivaz, Shaylin Gooley, Emily Hosking, Tarni Hughes, Hayley Marshall, Hollie Matthews, Zoe Nisbet, Alice Parrish, Olivia Van Zwieten, Lillian White and Coco Zorzo.

Alstonville, Ballina, Coraki, Easts and Northern Star hockey clubs were all represented and the girls were coached by Sherilee Matthews.

Meanwhile, the Australian Under-21 Hockey Championships resumes at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, tomorrow.

There was a rest day yesterday, with the competition reaching the business end. The finals are being held Wednesday.

NSW will be full of confidence in the men's competition after a 6-0 win over Tasmania on Sunday.

Rory Walker finished the game with a hat-trick while Brinley Gallagher scored two goals.

Queensland was also convincing winners in a 4-0 win over ACT, with Ruby Harris scoring three goals.

In other games over the weekend, Victorian Patrick Coates scored a hat-trick for his side in a 4-2 win over the NSW Blues second team.

Elsewhere, NSW were big winners over ACT, finishing 8-0 with former Coraki junior Tom Brown in the team.

The NSW women's team had one of the games of the tournament when they were forced into a penalty shootout with South Australia.

South Australia ran out winners 4-3 in the shootout with NSW aiming to win the Australian title for a third straight year.

FNC product Cooper Stahl will play in the first game tomorrow when the NSW Blues take on ACT at 9.30am.

Other local players at the carnival include Tyler Arundell, Luca Brown, Erin Lidbetter and Taquira McGrath.