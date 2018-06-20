Golden Girl earns local band a Splendour gig

TRIPLE J Unearthed has confirmed Byron Bay band Seaside as the winner of the Local Unearthed competition to play at Splendour 2018.

The band's Unearthed profile explained Seaside are a four-piece indie band with a sultry dream-pop sound.

"The band's hypnotising live show has captivated audiences all over the country, and seen them share the stage with the likes of Killing Heidi, The Jungle Giants, Alex Lahey, The Belligerents," the profile reads.

Their latest single, Golden Girl, was mixed by Matt Redlich (Holy Holy, Ball Park Music, The Cairos), and mastered by Rob Grant (Tame Impala, Melody's Echo Chamber, Pond) and it showcases a sleek, catchy new sound for the band.

Seaside was formed in 2016 by friends Darcy Dexter (vocals), Chris Mellross (drums), Tom Ketelaars (bass) and Josh O'Neill Hammer (guitar).

They have released two EPs and several singles that display their diverse indie sound.

Seaside first hit the studio with the recording of their debut EP Wavy Baby, produced by Mitta Norath and released in early 2017.

It featured the singles Down To The Water and Sucked In To You, both garnering airplay on Triple J.

Their second EP, Lover, We All Have Our Vices, released earlier this year, was recorded by Jordan Power of Inky Studios (Angus and Julia Stone, The Temper Trap, Xavier Rudd).

The release includes the single Drifting, described as a "gentle journey that maintains integrity with a soft rather saccharine vocal melody" by iohyou.com.

The release of the single was accompanied by a Mighty Boosh-inspired clip filmed and directed by Nick Pollett, shot in Byron Bay.

The second single from Lover We All Have Our Vices, Lilac Grey, was produced by Jordan Power (Inky Studios) and showcases Seaside's washed, dream-pop sound, alongside the intricate melodies of front woman Darcy Dexter.

The accompanying film-clip was filmed and directed by Robert Sherwood (Sherwood Studios) in the Byron hinterland.

Seaside was expected to open the festival's main stage, the Amphitheatre, on Saturday, July 21.

Kwame

Aussie hip hop was better because of Kwame.

He has just been named the national winner of the Unearthed Splendour competition.

2016 saw the first glimmers of light from the Western Sydney suburbs artist Kwame.

A 20 year old student of hip hop who was just finding his legs, when a chance meeting with the legendary A$AP Ferg confirmed the path he now treads.

His debut EP Lesson Learned and lead single Friends was the last time we heard from the stalwart in March of 2017 before he was dubbed the 45th most played artist on Triple J's Unearthed.

This was the bookend moment to a massive 2017 which also saw Kwame sign to Vita Artists alongside Peking Duk, Nyxen and Tigerilla as well as dominating the live circuit supporting cultural heavyweights Migos, 6lack, Bliss N Eso, Wiley and more.

Fast forward to February 2018, Kwame wastes no time in bringing us his new certified summer anthem Wow, the lead single for his Sophomore EP Endless Conversations, released last March.