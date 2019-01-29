Golden Cannon at Lismore speedway

TWO former Australian champions dominated the major V8 dirt modified events over the Australia Day long weekend at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

The Saturday and Sunday night fixtures were highlighted with the running of the NSW Championship, which was won by David Clarke, while the following night it was Scott Cannon who took out the 50-lap Golden Jubilee V8 Dirt Modified feature race.

Clarke was followed to the chequered flag in the state title by former NSW number one Andrew Pezzutti, while Jai Stephenson was third.

Runner-up in the Golden Jubilee event, which celebrated a half century of continuous speedway racing at the Lismore Showground, was West Australian Travis Kennedy while the consistent Stephenson was again on the podium with another main event third placing.

It was a particularly good night for Kennedy who was fastest in qualifying time trials with a 14.019 second lap and a speed of 102.718km/h.

Meanwhile, Thomas Vickery was the winner of the Sunday night Northern Rivers Classic for the AMCA Sedans, while Matt Hardy was second and Nathan Tomkins third.

The Golden Jubilee event was one of the longest races of the season for V8 Dirt Modifieds and as the race settled down it was Pezzutti and Mitch Randall who battled for the front running in the field. Cannon also was in contention as was pole sitter Trent Scofield.

This pattern continued until nearing mid-distance when Pezzutti and Randall got caught up with a lapped car and brought on the yellow lights after a coming together. Pezzutti sustained front end damage and was sidelined, along with Randall whose car sustained a flat tyre in the incident.

The charge for the top three in the remaining laps was a highlight as Kennedy and Stephenson, with Scofield also involved, battled for the minor placings.

The race followed a similar pattern to the previous night's state title which featured a thrilling contest at the head of the field between ultimate winner Clarke and runner-up Pezzutti.

The AMCA Northern Rivers Classic was dominated by Vickery. The leading group of cars featuring Vickery, Hardy, Tomkins, Daniel Brooks and Tim Reidy made this a keenly fought event.

Vickery, who started out of position one, ultimately got the job done with a dominant performance throughout the race and took the chequered flag ahead of Hardy and Tomkins.

Other Sunday night main event winners were Connor Reeves (junior sedans), Chris Besseling (production sedans) and Jamie Usher (wingless sprints).

The Saturday night feature race victors were Brock Youngberry (junior sedans), Mark Quirk (production sedans) and Bradley Claridge (wingless sprints).