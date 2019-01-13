Gold shoulder in Nutri-Grain series

WINNING FEELING: Lennox Head's Hannah Sculley takes out the Nutri-Grain Ironwoman round at Currumbin on the Gold Coast.

WINNING FEELING: Lennox Head's Hannah Sculley takes out the Nutri-Grain Ironwoman round at Currumbin on the Gold Coast. Shane Myers

A SHOULDER reconstruction could not stop Lennox Head's Hannah Sculley from winning her first Nutri-Grain Ironwoman Series event.

Sculley, 20, has returned from a year out of competition and won the fourth round of the series at Currumbin on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

She is a now member of the Northcliffe women's squad, which also includes series leader Georgia Miller, who until Saturday had placed in all three events.

Miller and experienced ironwoman Courtney Hancock could manage only 11th and 8th respectively.

"I can't believe it - to come out with a win today is unbelievable and having had most of the year off after my surgery makes it even more amazing,” Sculley said.

"Hopefully the rest of the season can be this good. I was lucky to pick the right lines and not make too many mistakes coming in today and in this surf that really matters.

"It's a big step up from qualifying to actually competing in the ironwoman race but I just took it round by round and I'm stoked.

"Training at Northcliffe with Georgia and Courtney has just helped me so much - they really support me.”

Sculley is now eighth overall in the series with two rounds to go.

Meanwhile, former Lennox Head surf lifesaver Tanyn Lyndon finished 13th after qualifying for the men's Nutri-Grain final.

He is 13th overall in the series with Byron Bay's Jy Timperely 19th.

Ali Day is the overall series leader and won his second event of the season on Saturday.

"It just went perfectly for me today even in these rough conditions,” Day said.

"I worked really hard in the spots that mattered. I took my time where I could. There is still a long way to go and you need to win races to win the series and I was so close last year, so I want to keep the momentum going.”