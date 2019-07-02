Gold rush on the greens

IT WAS an Australian gold rush on the final day of the 10-day Asia Pacific championships - the Jackaroos won the precious medals in the women's pairs, triples and men's fours. Three gold from the day's four events.

This wind-up to the tournament had them taking the overall women's trophy and runners-up in the overall men's division.

The men's fours team of Barrie Lester, Aaron Teys, Nathan Rice and Aron Sherriff had a remarkable comeback for their victory. Down six shots after 10 ends, they made up the difference after only five more ends and went on to win 21-17.

In the women's triples final Rebecca van Asch gave what was described as "one of the more devastating displays by a skip in recent times”. She was outstanding in her team's 18-12 defeat of a highly competitive Malaysia trio.

The men's singles went to world champion New Zealander Shannon McIlroy with a 21-19 win in the final over Canadian Ryan Bester.

The women's singles completed a brilliant New Zealand double in the blue ribbon event. Kiwi Jo Edwards beat Carmen Anderson (Norfolk Island) by a comprehensive 21-6.

MY VIEW: ON DEDICATED HELPERS

THE volunteer - one of a bowling club's most valuable assets. Without these dedicated and selfless people, we'd hear of more clubs struggling to keep their doors open.

They're the opposite to those in every club who are prepared to sit back and let somebody provide their sport for them.

Without someone in the "box” to arrange games on social days, nobody would have a game to enjoy. Without someone volunteering to give the greenkeeper a hand when he's snowed under, we'd be playing on cow paddocks. Without people devoting their time to meetings, selling raffle tickets and taking on countless other odd jobs, the club wouldn't run itself.

The wise club recognises the value of volunteers to its very existence. That's why it was heartening to read of a southern club's program of advice on how to keep the volunteers it has and how to attract other people to join them.

Among other suggestions it favours the appointment of a volunteer co-ordinator who would create a system that recognises and rewards volunteers' efforts.

An important point for every club to remember: a valid liability insurance that fully covers its volunteers is a must.

Ballina platform

THE annual Summerland Series at Ballina seems to be the testing ground for players to go on to further honours.

Canadian international Ryan Bester, who has long called Warilla home, won the Ballina event's singles in 2014 and its pairs in 2018. Since then Bester has grabbed most of his adopted country's major titles.

Sean Baker, of Broadbeach, won the Summerland Pairs in 2011 and now is being hailed north of the border as "one of the all-time greats of Queensland bowls”. The accolade came after a sterling performance in that state's pairs championship in which he and Jade Groenewege took on and beat Bester and Scottish international Kevin Anderson 21-17 in the final.

It was a back-to-back pairs win for the Broadbeach pair, and for Baker it was his sixth Queensland state pairs and 12th overall state championship victory.

He and his partner will try to do even better when they contest the Australian pairs championship at Merimbula.

School series

THE Australian Schools Super Series, now in its second year, will be held at Tweed Heads on September 17-19.

Those competing must be schoolchildren at least 10 years of age at September 1, 2019. Registrations will close on July 26.

July will be a busy month for juniors.

They have the NSW-Queensland clash at Cabramatta on July 7-9, followed by the state championships at Warilla on July 14-19.

New sponsor

BOWLS NSW has a new sponsor it says will make it easy for clubs to connect with people looking to book local and affordable space for events and activities.

The new sponsor, Vennu, is a marketplace that lists meeting rooms, halls, auditoriums, bars, clubhouses and other spaces owned by sports clubs and other community organisations.

"Looking to increase booking and earn more money for your club?” the state body asks. "List your space on Vennu in just four easy steps.”

Drought breakers

FOR 15 years, Queensland police have been trying to arrest the trophy from other state cop sides.

They did it at this year's 61st Australian Police Championships at Busselton in Western Australia.

It was an all-Queensland pairs final in which Neville Ingram (Ingham) and Adam Taylor (Paradise Point) beat Bob Watt and Russell Harver, 27-14.

The next Australian Police Championships will be held at Tuncurry in April.

Nice spots

THE venue for this year's state top grade pennant final, Forster, 455km from Lismore, has four high-quality tiftdwarf greens that cater for an average 300 bowlers on social days.

The club owns and operates a motel located next to it, has an entertainment centre with a putt-putt golf course, a ten-pin bowling alley and laser skirmish facilities.

Longest trek to the state finals will be the No 6s. Their venue, Warilla, is 822km from Lismore.

At this coastal centre near Wollongong they'll find a club with some of the state's most impressive bowls facilities. Warilla has a superb eight-rink indoor green and four outdoor greens.

There the finalists also will find bowlers of the calibre of multi-world champion Jeremy Henry of Northern Ireland and our local Australian rep Aaron Teys.

Teys is a greenkeeper at the club.