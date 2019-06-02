Gold Rats get their reward

TOUGH CONTEST: SCU centre Johnson Porykali takes the ball to the line against Lismore City.

SOUTHERN Cross University had its second win of the season with a convincing 24-5 victory over Lismore in Far North Coast rugby union at Lismore Rugby Park on Saturday.

A hat-trick to centre Matt McMullen was the highlight with the Gold Rats having now won two of their past three games after beating Casino last month.

It has been a big effort from the club, which did not win a game last season and is fielding almost the same side this year.

"Our goal this season was to be competitive in every aspect of the game, from the restart to the breakdown contest and the set piece,” coach Harry Witt said.

"We were getting beaten by cricket scores last season and people wanted the club to drop out of first grade so we've made up an incredible amount of ground on the rest of the competition in just a few months.

"The most satisfying part is that it's 95 per cent the same players from last year.

"These guys all committed to work harder and push each other to improve and now they're seeing the fruits of that labour.”

Defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville thumped a depleted Lennox Head 43-5 in the grand final rematch at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

The young Trojans looked more like an Under-19 team in size and age with at least eight of their regular team injured or unavailable.

Wollongbar ran in five tries in the first half including a double to fullback Sam Kerry to lead 29-0 at the break.

They were able to take players off early in the second half while Lennox Head almost had an empty bench, with the game finishing in uncontested scrums.

Lennox Head scored a late try in the 74th minute when winger Rhys Tatum shrugged off Pioneers hooker Bill Johnston on his way to the tryline.

Elsewhere, a determined Byron Bay had its best win of the season, 38-25 against Casuarina.

Ballina was made to work for a 29-19 win over Casino at Quays Reserve, Ballina, and Grafton defeated Bangalow 24-13 at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

There are no games this weekend with the NSW Country Championships to be played at Tamworth.

SCOREBOARD

Southern Cross University 24 (Matt McMullen 3, Riley Spencer tries; Will Hawkins 2 conversions) d Lismore 5 (Brenden Williams try). Half-time: SCU 5-0.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 43

(Sam Kerry 2, Bill Johnston 2, Louis Holmann, Josh Damen tries; penalty try; Sam Kerry 3 conversions) d Lennox Head 5 (Rhys Tatum try). Half-time: 29-0.

Byron Bay 38 (Romey Vassell, Dan Morgan, Owain Roberts, Tom Brooks, Blake Whittakar tries; Peter Gillespie 5 conversions, penalty goal) d Casuarina Beach 25 (Richard White 2, Luke Gyory, Timoci Rokosuka, Michael Coates tries). Half-time: Casuarina 15-14.

Ballina 29 (Tupou Lolohea 2, Terry Ferguson, Nick Watson, Luke Simpson tries; Terry Ferguson 2 conversions) d Casino 19 (Wilson Lovokuro,

Jake Roberts, Ratu Vio Batiba- saga tries; Harrison Cusack 2 conversions). Half-time: Ballina 17-7.

Grafton 24 (Dwayne Duke, Kyle Hancock, Zac Mason-Gale, Jack Anderson tries; Kyle Hancock 2 conversions) d Bangalow 13 (Jed Erickson, Tim Mundy tries; Kye Spence penalty goal). Half-time: 14-8.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 40, Ballina 31, Lennox Head 30, Casuarina 30, Grafton 27, Byron Bay 24, Casino 13, SCU 10, Bangalow 9, Lismore 5.

Reserve grade: Wollongbar 38 d Lennox Head 8, Mullumbimby 89 d Grafton 7, Ballina 56 d Casino 0, Lismore 30 d Southern Cross University 0.

Women's sevens: Ballina 45 d Casino 7, Wollongbar 61 d Evans River 0, Yamba 37 d Grafton 17.

President's Cup: Ballina 23

d Tenterfield 12, Yamba 33 d Grafton 15, Evans River 31

d Iluka 14.