Gold for our Alstonville and Lismore swimmers

above: Standout swimmers from the Trinity Lismore team at Coffs Harbour.

above: Standout swimmers from the Trinity Lismore team at Coffs Harbour. Contributed

FAR North Coast swimmers won a stack of gold medals with some crowned age champions at the Swimming North Coast Long Course Championships at Coffs Harbour.

Alstonville had Angus Smyth and Lachlan Walker both break Swimming North Coast records over the weekend.

Smyth was also named 11 year old boys age champion with the club winning the open men's 4x50m medley relay, achieving a national qualifying time.

They also won the 4x50m open men's freestyle relay.

Lismore Workers Club swimmer Ben Auckram broke a NSW record in the S7 age and open 800m freestyle. His records are waiting for ratification by SNSW.

Meanwhile, there was 19 members from the Trinity Lismore Swim team who contributed to 60 gold, 40 silver and 47 bronze medals.

Tylah Crabtree dominated the event finishing as age champion after winning 16 gold and one silver medal.

Aidan Jensen had a weekend to remember finishing with seven gold, six silver and two bronze medals.

Hamish Torrens was not far behind him with six gold, one silver and three bronze.

Taylor Corry and Rebbeca Nichol won five gold medals with the latter also coming home with three silver and three bronze.

Macy Jensen won nine medals including four gold, two silver and three bronze.

"From our very youngest member in in the relay for under 10 years boys, to the oldest, Taylor, who took on a big program of multi-class and able bodied swims, every single member of the team did a brilliant job,” Trinity coach Simon Watkins said.

"At the end of two very long and quite hot days there were placings galore for Team Trinity with Tylah, Aidan, Taylor and Bec taking out Age, MC and Distance Championships and many more besides being named in the top three.”

"Team Trinity finished in second place overall with well under half the team size of the first-placed Coffs Harbour team and in front of the larger Port Macquarie crew.”