‘You tried to kill me’ woman confronts friend

A GOLD Coast woman thought she was going to die when one of her closest friends wrapped his hands around her neck and squeezed, a court has heard.

Martin Rybicki, 33, also bit her on the face, neck and chest.

When the woman managed to free herself, Rybicki followed her upstairs and attacked her yet again.

Rybicki pleaded guilty in Southport District Court yesterday to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

The court heard the attack on September 22 last year occurred after the pair drank a bottle and a half of wine.

The woman was left with bruises to her throat, bite marks to her neck and face, including two which broke the skin near her mouth.

The attack started after the woman told Rybicki she did not want to be in a relationship with him.

Yesterday she read an emotional impact statement to her former friend.

"I still haven't slept a full night since you tried to kill me," she said.

"I am still waking up now and then by nightmares."

The woman said she felt uncomfortable in her own home but was unable to move.

She said she also felt fearful of letting in other men as friends in case they also attacked her.

Defence barrister Bernard Reilly, instructed by Cooper Maloy Legal, said Rybicki had suffered a dissociative episode and did not remember the events of the night.

He said he was remorseful.

Judge Paul Smith adjourned the matter to Friday to consider medical reports before handing down his sentence.