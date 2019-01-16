Woman’s lavish shopping list with stolen $710k

A SERIAL fraudster was on parole when she stole more than $710,000 to buy a Range Rover, boat, jet ski, designer clothes and travel for her family.

Arabella Violet Anderson's behaviour was so reprehensible Judge Katherine McGinness ordered future employers must be warned about her criminal history.

Anderson made 75 unauthorised transactions from her employer Wraith Capital Group to her own bank account between March 2015 and June 2016.

The 44-year-old was yesterday sentenced to eight years prison with parole eligibility in July next year after pleading guilty in Southport District Court to fraud.

Judge McGinness said it took Anderson just five weeks after starting a job as a personal assistant at Wraith Capital Group to start taking the cash.

"(Wraith Capital) have suffered huge financial loss but also suffered emotional harm and feelings of guilt which, of course, they do not deserve to suffer because the offending was entirely at your hands," Judge McGinness said.

Anderson also purchased Calvin Klein designer clothes with the stolen cash.

The court was told Anderson used the cash to buy a $94,000 Range Rover, a boat and jet ski, travel for herself and her family and designer items from stores such as Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

At the time, Anderson was on parole for taking $176,000 from her previous offender and was released in January 2014, the court was told.

Anderson has a lengthy history of taking from employers dating back 1994.

Louis Vuitton was another one of the designers Anderson favoured.

"Isn't it terrible that she was even allowed to go into that line of work when she had offended previously … she should never be let near a job like that," Judge McGinness said.

She ordered Probation and Parole must tell future employers of her criminal history when Anderson is released.

Anderson has been in custody since January last year.

Her barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Anderson had been a model prisoner and trusted enough to be assigned to a halfway house.

She said Anderson hoped to study nutrition.