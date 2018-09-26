Mother’s pain over daughter’s final hours

Lynette Mansfield is the mother of Renae Mann who died in the care of the Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture Mike Batterham

Lynette Mansfield is the mother of Renae Mann who died in the care of the Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture Mike Batterham

THE mother of a woman who died at the Gold Coast University Hospital says the vision of her daughter being pulled down a bed by her ankles will "never leave her memory".

Renae Jean Mann, 43, died at the hospital on May 14, 2014, almost 24 hours after being admitted for a prescription medicine overdose, which her family believe was accidental.

Ms Mann was medically cleared and discharged from the emergency ward into the hospital's mental health assessment pod prior to her death.

The findings of an inquest into Ms Mann's death will be handed down at the Southport Courthouse today.

The inquest last year heard staff failed to regularly check on the 43-year-old while she was in the mental health pod, instead observing her on CCTV.

It heard she wasn't breathing for almost three-quarters of an hour before she was attended to by staff.

Ms Mann's mother, Lynette Mansfield, said she believes her daughter's death could have been prevented if hospital staff had been more vigilant.

"As a mother, I believed she was in a very safe place, and I had faith in doctors and nursing staff, when we left Renae in their care," she said.

"I understand the concept of human error, but in a hospital where there is supposed to be safety, security and care given, the opposite became apparent, as evidenced on the hospital CCTV footage of Renae's last hours.

"It showed frustration, impatience, a lack of compassion, even anger toward my very sick daughter, by at least two of hospital nursing staff.

"This vision will never leave my memory."

Ms Mansfield said she believed her daughter was "left to die" in fear.

"It haunts me, as a mother, thinking of my child being treated in such a way," she said.

"... One might accurately say there was a litany of errors by hospital staff during Renae's treatment that lead to her passing away."

Ms Mansfield also thanked the State Coroner's office for their "understanding and patience" during the inquest.

"I have no bitterness or resentment toward those working at the hospital, who have made mistakes," she said.

"There would now be patients who won't be treated as valueless as Renae was...

"My whole family have been grateful go this coronial inquest and sincerely hope real change will occur as a result of the tragic death of my daughter..."