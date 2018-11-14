Menu
News

M1 driver’s bizarre and dangerous act

by Kate Paraskevos
14th Nov 2018 7:59 PM
A GOLD Coast motorist has been slammed for risking his own life and others after being spotted driving on the M1 while playing an instrument.

The Gold Coast Bulletin was sent footage of a man playing a trumpet out the driver's side window northbound on the M1 at Pimpama at 8am this morning, while steering with one hand.

The commuter who captured the dangerous act declined to be named, but said he was in disbelief as he saw the dreadlocked driver blowing his trumpet.

A man pictured playing the trumpet while driving down the M1 today.
"I drove up to the car and saw something shiny hanging in and out of the window and thought 'is that a trumpet?'," he said.

"Then I could hear the guy playing through my closed car window.

"It was just the strangest thing... I thought maybe his radio was broken and he just wanted some car tunes.

"But he was wearing a black shirt and so I figured he's probably off to the Conservatorium and getting in some last minute practice.

"Probably not the safest thing to be doing while driving though, although can't fault the dedication to his craft."

However RACQ road safety experts are not tooting this guy's trumpet.

"It's clear some motorists refuse to recognise just how fragile their lives are when they're operating a vehicle while distracted," said an RACQ spokeswoman.

"Not only does being distracted risk you injuring or killing yourself, it's a risk to the other drivers and pedestrians around you.

"Distracted driving is one of the biggest killers on our roads and every second your eyes are off the road increases the risk of a crash.

"That's why we continue to urge drivers to ignore the distractions and to focus on the very important task of driving - everyone deserves to get home safely."

