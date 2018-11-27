Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A lane of the M1 northbound has been closed after a two vehicle accident this morning. Picture: Supplied.
A lane of the M1 northbound has been closed after a two vehicle accident this morning. Picture: Supplied.
News

Traffic chaos after two car crash on motorway

by Michael Saunders
27th Nov 2018 11:22 AM

A TWO vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway has caused traffic chaos this morning with lengthy delays for expected for motorists.

Northbound lanes between Mudgeeraba and Reedy Creek are backed up more than 10km after a hatchback collided with a truck just north of the Mudgeeraba Road exit of the M1.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 9.30am after reports of a hatchback colliding with a truck and landing on its roof.

Police have closed the left lane of the motorway and an ambulance crew are assessing a female patient for injuries.

Motorists travelling northbound on the M1 can expect delays up to 20 minutes and police have advised to seek alternate routes.

The crash comes after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a three vehicle accident near Canungra yesterday.

More Stories

crash editors picks gold coast traffic

Top Stories

    It's time we looked after over rivers: OPINION

    premium_icon It's time we looked after over rivers: OPINION

    Opinion THE Richmond River is one of the most polluted in the state and yet it was once the lifeblood of this area.

    Calls for councils to control holiday letting

    Calls for councils to control holiday letting

    Council News Councils will only be able to limit holiday letting to 180 days

    • 27th Nov 2018 11:56 AM
    10 businesses we farewelled in the past 12 months

    premium_icon 10 businesses we farewelled in the past 12 months

    Business So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye to these 10 businesses

    Six new mobile towers for the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Six new mobile towers for the Northern Rivers

    Technology OPTUS will build the sites as part of the Mobile Black Spot Program

    • 27th Nov 2018 12:20 PM

    Local Partners