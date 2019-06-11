Gold Coast to host Australian Open for another five years

SIXTY NOT OUT: Ballina women's club turned the celebration of their recent 60th anniversary into a charity day for the Cancer Council. After play, 111 bowlers and their guests contributed $2500. There were 74 bowlers on the greens from a number of Northern Rivers clubs.

THE Gold Coast has been secured as the venue for the $250,000 Australian Open, the world's richest bowls event, for another five years.

Announcing this, the Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the event attracted thousands of competitors and visitors from around the globe and generated millions of dollars for the local economy.

"The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games showed the world that Queensland is a world-class events host and many events are vying for a position on our state's blockbuster calendar,” the minister said.

Bowls Australia CEO Neil Dalrymple said the move of the Open to the Gold Coast in 2015 had made the area "the natural hub of bowls in Australia”.

During those five years, the Australian Open had distributed more than $1.2 million in prizemoney.

The current event has been running at 13 Gold Coast venues for the past fortnight and will wind up this Friday.

Champion of champions

THE NRDBA champion of champions singles and pairs will be played on East Lismore greens with the pairs starting first on June 22.

The singles will get under way at the same venue on the morning of July 6.

Singles, 9.30am: P Sten v P Taylor. At 1pm: Winner v R James; T McFadden v P Sharp; D Wyborn v K Lehfeldt; G Rose v S Hall. The singles semi-finals and final will be on July 13.

Pairs, 9.30am: P Blair/P Sharp v N Clarke/N Leeson; E Downs/P Doyle v K Lehfeldt/L Jones; M Catling/K Drysdale v S Gregory/A Pearce; D Zorzo/B Eichorn v R McCabe/P Taylor. The pairs semi-finals will be in the afternoon of June 22 with the final on June 29.

In appreciation ...

SPONSORS - those indispensable generous contributors that make tournaments possible - often get a minimum of recognition for their financial aid.

Having a tournament dedicated to them is unusual.

Alstonville will run a Sponsors' Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 29.

It is open four-bowl pairs, single entries only. Format is two games of 11 ends starting at 12.30pm. The top four teams then go into a two-end shoot-out for four prizes ranging from $200 to $75. Phone entries to 6628 7194.

The brochure for the event recognises seven local sponsors.

Wind resistant!

FIFTY years ago a bowls magazine was advertising "for the bowler who cares” sets of "world famous green-tested Woolf bowls” with special engraving for $27.95. The ad said the bowls had no "deep cut rings that send a bowl off its intended course by head, side and tail winds”.

The bowls also had a non-slip component built into them so that they "never need the application of sticky and messy substance called grips”.

And there was an offer in case $27.95 was too much to pay: "We accept as part payment current manufactured bowls.”