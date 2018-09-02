The reason Suns won’t return to China in 2019

The Gold Coast Suns have revealed their future plans for the AFL fixture in China. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz.

SUNS chairman Tony Cochrane has announced the club's decision in regards to their potential involvement in the 2019 AFL premiership game in China.

Gold Coast have told the AFL they have no interest in returning to Shanghai in 2019 after playing two fixtures against Port Adelaide in the past two season.

" (2018) was our last foray to China," Cochrane announced at the club's club champion awards on Saturday night.

"The board have decided that to give the playing group every possible chance in the future that the trip is too onerous and too difficult.

"We have stepped away from repeating the trip again to China and we will leave the Port Adelaide chairman (David Koch) to argue with someone else about the colour of their jumper."

Cochrane praised the team's ability to battle through a tough first half of the 2018 season where they were forced to leave their training and administration centre in Carrara and travel to all parts of Australia and to China due to the Commonwealth Games.

"The Commonwealth Games caused us many challenges. It made us a few bucks too.

"We might have been kicked out of Metricon (Stadium) and our (training and administration) centre and we might have travelled nearly 50,000km in 10 weeks.

"But you had to be impressed off the field with the attitude, the no complaints and the go and get on with it approach that all our players and staff had.

Gold Coast Sun players are seen during a training session at the Adelaide Arena at Jiangwan Stadium in Shanghai, China, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz.

"I can't imagine what would have been the vibe and the ill feeling if a major Melbourne club had of been asked to play every home game over a 50,000km stretch for the first 10 weeks. "But we did it. We handled it and we are going to grow because of it.

"We went to china again and I have to say once again on the field it wasn't the greatest of days.

"Off the field I think the delegation and the work we did for the Gold Coast city was truly amazing."