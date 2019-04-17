‘We remain grounded’: Dew on Suns

Suns celebrate after edging out Carlton in Round 4. (Photo by Chris Hyde)

SUNS coach Stuart Dew is confident his young team remain grounded after a successful start to the season that has proved many doubters wrong.

Gold Coast are 3-1 after four rounds but will go into this Sunday's clash against Adelaide without halfback Lachie Weller who is set to miss the next three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Weller was a late withdrawal from last weekend's team who beat Carlton in the dying seconds after hurting his leg at training on Friday.

"That looks like being a three to four week injury at this stage," Suns physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said on Wednesday.

"He's started running again today and started the week really positively so that's a good sign for Lachie's rehab."

Wil Powell is still in doubt after suffering a concussion and defender Jack Hombsch will need to prove his fitness after hurting his elbow against the Blues.

All of Gold Coast's games have been decided by less than a goal and Dew said he was happy to continue that trend if they continue finding ways to win.

Suns head coach Stuart Dew celebrates the win with Lachie Weller of the Suns during the round three AFL match between the Western Bulldogs and the Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium on April 07, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Dew said he held no concerns the squad would get ahead of themselves due to the close nature of the games and backed their strength of character.

"We were about 10 seconds away from being really grounded (against Carlton)," Dew said.

"We are right on the knife edge. The best thing is we are in games and we intend to be in this game on the weekend.

"The coaching group is really pleased with how they have attacked the week after winning."