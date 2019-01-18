Menu
Tori Uila Darrington has been accused of punching and kicking her flatmate's mother. Picture: Supplied
News

Coast stripper’s last chance to face court

by Lea Emery
18th Jan 2019 7:21 AM
AN ADULT entertainer accused of bashing her flatmate's mum has delayed a court date twice in the past week so she could work interstate.

Tori Uila Darrington is on her last chance to show up at the Southport Magistrates Court today to face charges of assault and making threats.

The matter was adjourned last Friday when Darrington failed to show up for her court date.

Her lawyer Troy Smith, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, convinced Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan to give Darrington another chance.

"She has been held up in Melbourne on work," Mr Smith said.

Darrington will have to appear in court today or a warrant will be issued for her arrest.

Her Instagram account "idontlikeyousodontbother", which has more than 12,000 followers, shows Darrington was in Sydney this week before arriving back on the Gold Coast on Wednesday night.

 

Darrington also charges subscribers $30 a month to watch sexually explicit videos of herself.

On that adult site she uses the pseudonym Nelly Jayde.

The day after she was supposed to appear in court, Darrington posted a video on the site.

The video was captioned: "Relaxing like (two crown emojis) come play."

It is alleged Darrington and her six-year-old daughter moved into the Hilton in Surfers Paradise to live with a Russian flatmate.

Tensions allegedly began to flare when a number of large tattooed men began to visit Darrington.

Late last year, the mother of Darrington's flatmate was staying with them and listening to a religious prayer while Darrington was giving her daughter dinner.

 

It is alleged during an argument between the two, the dinner plate was knocked out of Darrington's hands.

Police will allege Darrington punched the woman in the face and kicked her in the stomach.

The woman was left bruised.

