Windy today. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Weather

Deluge to begin lashing Coast today

by Emily Halloran
14th Dec 2018 7:03 AM
DAMS could overflow today as the Gold Coast braces for its wettest December in nearly a decade.

Over the next four days parts of the Coast are expected to be belted with up to 200mm of rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Owen in Far North Queensland and a low pressure system over New South Wales.

The Gold Coast is expected to have weather conditions similar to the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie in March last year which left some suburbs under water.

Windy yesterday … Picture: Tertius Pickard
Mudgeeraba, Nerang, Springbrook and Chinderah are likely to be the worst areas affected with nearby dams and waterways already close to full.

Little Nerang Dam is 84 per cent full and Hinze Dam is at 95.5 per cent capacity with 30mm to 120mm expected to pour in the catchments.

Seqwater spokesman Chris Owen confirmed that if the maximum expected rain fell at Little Nerang Dam and Hinze Dam, "they are expected to overflow."

As well as rain, the Gold Coast is expected to have wind gusts of up to about 80km/h.

Bureau of Meteorology weather services manager Richard Wardle said that even after the cyclone system lost intensity as it tracked along the east coast it would bring "high impact weather" as far as the Gold Coast.

"We will still see some squally weather and that's why we think there'll be, locally, some very destructive winds and we'll see some really heavy rainfall totals," he said

"It'll be in a short period of time so it's more likely to be flash flooding that people will experience."

Gold Coast City Council Disaster Management Unit has warned people to be prepared.

Acting Mayor Donna Gates said Council was fully prepared for all eventualities.

"Our Disaster Management Unit is the best in Australia and manned by professionals in flooding, recovery, mapping and logistics,'' she said.

"Council has more than 80 trained staff who can attend the centre at short notice.

"We are hoping that isn't the case but for now, our team is on hand and keeping a watching brief.''

Energex spokesman Danny Donald said they had extra staff ready to repair damage and restore power if needed.

"All of our crews in South East Queensland are storm preparation and disaster mode ready," he said.

"We have made sure we have enough crews on to handle the major event. Our crews do this every single year and we are ready."

Friday: 25mm to 50mm

Saturday: 25mm to 60mm

Sunday: 25mm to 60mm

Monday: 25mm to 50mm.

