Suns prepare for Lynch exit after latest talks

GOLD Coast is preparing for the departure of superstar free agent Tom Lynch after pressing the key forward for an early answer on his future.

The Herald Sun can reveal Suns' list chief Craig Cameron sought an early answer from Lynch when the pair spoke last week.

While Lynch remains formally undecided, he is seriously weighing up the chance to return home to Melbourne after eight seasons up north.

Lynch plans on making his decision formal at the end of the season after recovering from his knee surgery in Melbourne next week.

But, whatever slim hopes the Suns have of keeping Lynch are now shrinking fast as they look to get the most they can from the Sorrento product's likely departure.

The Herald Sun understands the Suns are resigned to Lynch leaving and will formulate a strategy to maximise their gains through either a trade or free agency compensation.

Rival clubs are also convinced Lynch is leaving and is strongly considering moving to either Richmond, Hawthorn or Collingwood.

Lynch's manager Robbie D'Orazio, from Connors Sports, said his client had not made a call on his future.

"As far as we are concerned, Tom and the club are comfortable with where things are at," D'Orazio said.

"He hasn't made a decision at all.

"He is really focused on helping his teammates through the last two months of the season and as he said last week he is really disappointed that he can't get out there on the field with them.

"But the medical experts said it was best for him to have surgery.

Tom Lynch looks set to leave the Gold Coast. Picture: AAP Images

"So he is really trying to provide leadership the best way he can and that means focusing on them and the team.

"He will also get ready for his knee surgery and recover from that and then at the end of the season, like all free agents, he will speak with the club and his family."

The Magpies are also keenly eyeing Gold Coast co-captain Steven May in the event Darcy Moore leaves for Sydney.

Lynch is considered one of the most talented young forwards in the competition but the club has again failed to rise up the ladder this year after another series of player departures.

AFL greats Wayne Carey, Paul Roos and Jon Brown have all called on the AFL to provide the Suns with emergency assistance.

