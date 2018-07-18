Police hunt serial sex pest after ‘indecent acts’

POLICE are on the hunt for a teenage boy who is believed to be responsible for a number of indecent acts in bushland at Varsity Lakes.

Earlier this week, a 36-year-old woman was confronted in broad daylight by a male allegedly masturbating, who chased her when she attempted to run to safety.

The area where the multiple incidents have allegedly occurred.

Two other women have also been the target of indecent acts in December and April 2017.

Police believe they are looking for a caucasian male, aged between 14 and 18, with longish blonde hair, who was seen riding a dark-coloured mountain bike.

It is also believed the teen may live close to the area of parkland / bushland along Reedy Creek Rd in Varsity Lakes, where the attacks have occurred.

Robina Senior Sergeant Andrew Frick said police had increased patrols in the area in a bid to catch the teen, believed to be a serial offender.

"We have three incidents of a similar nature, which are currently under investigation, to see if there are links to them," he said.

There have been multiple attacks in the same area.

"Due to the infrequency of the behaviour … it is of concern to the police.

"We have commenced to ramp up patrols in the Varsity Lakes area.

"We have been networking with the Gold Coast City Council, in particular Councillor Hermann Vorster, trying to make the community safer and bring offenders to justice."

He said due to the infrequency of the attacks it was hard to narrow down a place to install CCTV, but he said police believed the person lived locally, within running distance of the area.

"Due to the infrequency of the actions, it is very hard to place cameras in strategic locations, but we've had conversations with council, including calling on the resources of the city council to assist police," he said.

Police say the attacks are ‘a concern’. Picture: Jerad Williams

"It's an early intervention strategy to prevent this behaviour from escalating to more serious offences.

"We think it must be someone local, we did a patrol around there and we went through all the little dirt tracks, looking for how you can access the area and there are multiple places you can get in.

"I would think the alleged offender would live within running distance."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.