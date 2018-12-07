Insta-star cops flak over ‘buried dog’

Sergeant, a 4-year-old bulldog from the Gold Coast, is a social media star. His owner recently copped flak for posting this photo and video with people thinking the dog was getting 'crushed' by sand. @sgt_bulldog

THE owner of an Instagram-famous Gold Coast bulldog known for his love of water sports has copped flak for burying his dog in the sand.

Dan Story, 33 posted a photo and a video of his dog, Sergeant, on Instagram this week with his head sticking out of the sand at a Gold Coast beach.

He then posted a video showing Sergeant jumping out of the sand and pouncing on a stick after his owner counts to three.

The 4-year-old dog has 162,000 followers on his sgt_bulldog Instagram account and 11,000 on Facebook.

Mr Story said he was heartbroken after reading about 50 negative comments, before he started deleting negative ones as he did not have time to respond to them all individually.

Some of the comments mentioned it looked like Sergeant was having trouble breathing and that he looked to be getting crushed by the pressure of the sand.

"It really upset me," he said.

"Especially comments that say things like 'People like this shouldn't have animals.'

"It deadset breaks my heart when I know that his life is only as good as I make it."

Many others came to the support of Mr Story, saying it was obvious the dog was having fun and that his owner was a devoted dog dad.

Mr Story said the spoilt dog was lying down after running around playing, so he just brushed some sand over him, patted it down and took a photo and short video.

"He's not buried in the sand ... The video shows him exploding out of the only inch-thick of sand very eagerly by himself," he said.

"It's really frustrating. Where some people would stay home and not do anything with their dogs, we have the motivation to get out there and do stuff with Sarge that he likes doing.

"I put hours a day into Sarge. Bulldogs are hard work, he's a lot of maintenance with cleaning folds, getting rid of foreign bodies in his feet, drying his ears after a swim, cleaning under his tail - and we still take him out to do stuff he loves doing."

Mr Story often posts videos of Sergeant, who appeared on Channel 7's Better Homes and Gardens earlier this year, riding on a stand up paddle board, a jet ski and even on a knee board getting towed by a jet ski.

