Mum’s heartfelt plea to hospital car park bosses

DONNA Watts Smith has been visiting her sick daughter Sammie in hospitals for 27 years.

But, for the first time, she says she cannot get to Gold Coast University Hospital each day to be by the side of her eldest girl because of the crippling costs of parking her car.

Sammie was not supposed to make it past 18 years of age. She has cystic fibrosis and was this week on dialysis.

Often something as simple as a cold would put her in hospital for weeks on end.

"Of course I would like to go up there every day. She is my daughter," Ms Watts Smith said.

"But $17 is super expensive and you end up paying into the hundreds by the end of the week.

"I am at the point where I go every second day to avoid the costs. We can't afford it.

"They (car park owner Secure Parking Group) forget about the families that are there to support the patients.

"I don't think the private companies should be able to make money out of people's misery.

"A mother should be able to be there for her daughter without having to pay a fortune."

Ms Watts Smith is not even eligible for a State Government parking concession at the hospital because she is not a patient, a primary carer or concession card holder.

The Bulletin has learned taxpayers tipped in $450,000 last year so 1200 patients a month could receive a $5-a-day discount.

Secure Parking charges $17 a day at Gold Coast University Hospital, over three times as much as the publicly owned Robina Hospital car park.

In 2014, the Bulletin revealed Secure would reap almost $92 million over 30 years under a deal struck with the government. The contract set the fees and guaranteed Secure's ownership and operation.

However, Secure Parking yesterday denied any control of the fees.

"Secure Parking are engaged to manage the car park operations only and do not control the car park fees," a spokeswoman said.

"The pricing of parking at the Gold Coast University Hospital was set under a competitive tender process that was used to procure the construction and operation of the car park.

"Rates for all users of the car park were set at this time, subject to escalation, whether that be for staff, visitors, patients or outpatients."

Secure Parking would not reveal the annual profit made off the GCUH car park and said prices were set under a competitive tender process.

The company sold a major interest to Japanese company Park24 for $227 million in 2016.

Sammie said not having her mother by her side each day was tough.

"Having someone here breaks the day up. It's the shoulder to cry on when you're in pain or frustrated," she said.

"Sometimes you just need that second pair of ears when the doctors are talking to you but I think it's mostly not feeling like you're going through it alone."

Hannah Bloch, executive director corporate services at Gold Coast Health, said the subsidy scheme was helping.

"We know that in a hospital environment many people are experiencing difficult circumstances and parking costs can cause additional stress," she said.

"We've worked hard to establish a fair and equitable system that will allow as many eligible

consumers as possible to access a parking concession.

"Since the scheme was introduced 12 months ago, we've been pleased to offer more than 1200 concessional car park spaces every month for patients and primary carers at Gold Coast University Hospital and more than 130 spaces per month at Robina Hospital," she said.

Shadow spokesman for health Ros Bates said more awareness of the existing subsidies are needed.

"There probably needs a bit more patient and relative awareness, to ask the staff to allocate them subsidised places.

"Obviously it is expensive and relatives are in need.

"The policy to outsource car parking this was done under Anna Bligh."

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

You may be eligible for concessional parking if you meet any one of the following criteria:

If you are a holder of a current Commonwealth:

Pensioner Concession Card

Seniors Health Card

Low Income Health Care Card.

If you need to attend the hospital two or more times per week for specialist treatment. You will be eligible for a parking concession after seven days from your first attendance.

If you need extended hospital admission. You will be eligible for a parking concession after seven days for the following services:

Palliative Care End Stage

Coronary Care Unit

Intensive Care Unit / Children's Critical Care Unit

Rehabilitation Support.

If you are an ongoing Cancer, Haematology and Renal Dialysis treatment patient or a Newborn Intensive Care Unit carer. Concessional parking will be on application to the Social Worker or Nurse Unit Manager.