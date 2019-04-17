Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gold Coast model Esha-Avantha Naidoo says she was empowered from meeting Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Gold Coast model Esha-Avantha Naidoo says she was empowered from meeting Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Fashion & Beauty

Coast model is keeping up with ‘normal’ Khloe

by Kristy Symonds
17th Apr 2019 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast model Esha-Avantha Naidoo says being one of 10 beauties hand-picked from a group of 80,000 hopefuls to front Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing range has been one of the most empowering achievements of her career.

The 25-year-old, who was flown Los Angeles to model for Good American's latest campaign featuring women from Australia, the UK and US and shot in a Bel Air mansion, said she was proud to represent Kardashian's inclusive brand.

"It was super empowering seeing so many different types of women represented - there were girls from all different backgrounds and of all different colours, shapes and sizes," she said.

"Growing up, I rarely saw anybody (in the industry) that looked like me and so to be that representation for other women of my colour, size and shape, I feel so good about it."

Naidoo, who is represented by Blue Chip Talent, said she was introduced to Kardashian briefly at the shoot.

 

Naidoo is the newest member of Khloe Kardashian's ‘Good Squad’. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Naidoo is the newest member of Khloe Kardashian's ‘Good Squad’. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

"She was beautiful inside and out and she is such a strong business woman," she said.

"I definitely had to keep my composure a little bit but she's just a normal person."

Naidoo was three when she migrated with her parents from South Africa to the Gold Coast and got into modelling in her teens but has only recently returned to the industry after a break to focus on family.

"My parents bringing me to Australia gave me the opportunities I would not have had in South Africa," she said.

"I remember getting the email (saying she got the Good American job) and I ran to my mum and we both started crying. My parents were overwhelmed with joy.

"To only recently get back into modelling and have this be my big break back, I still can't believe it sometimes, it's so incredible."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fashion khloe kardashian model

Top Stories

    Search for potential missing surfer after board washes up

    Search for potential missing surfer after board washes up

    Breaking HE was last seen riding his board beyond a rip and police are concerned he is missing in the surf.

    • 17th Apr 2019 6:17 AM
    Popular club 'in jeopardy' due to council review

    premium_icon Popular club 'in jeopardy' due to council review

    News Venue may not be able to host outdoor events

    Charge dropped in war veteran bashing case

    premium_icon Charge dropped in war veteran bashing case

    Crime Man accused of assault after helping the victim

    Man remains in custody over alleged weapon 'collection'

    premium_icon Man remains in custody over alleged weapon 'collection'

    Crime The 34-year-old was allegedly found with "zombie knives”, fake gun