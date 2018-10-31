Menu
Troy Patrick Tenadii. Source: Facebook.
Troy Patrick Tenadii. Source: Facebook.
Crime

Man with ‘terrible history for violence’ runs down cyclist

by Nicholas McElroy
31st Oct 2018 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man with a "terrible history for violence" has pleaded guilty to running down a cyclist and bashing a cabbie.

Troy Patrick Tenadii, 34, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to dangerous operation of a vehicle, assaults occasioning bodily harm and a host of other offences.

The court was told Tenadii swerved his car towards a cyclist and hit his rear wheel in February last year, forcing him to ride into roadworks to escape.

Troy Patrick Tenadii has a criminal history of violent offences dating back to 2009. Source: Facebook.
Troy Patrick Tenadii has a criminal history of violent offences dating back to 2009. Source: Facebook.

Tenadii then drove towards pedestrians, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, the court was told.

In October last year he assaulted a taxi driver after his bank card declined.

The driver said Tenadii would have to pay the fare, otherwise he would report it to police.

Tenadii responded by punching him in the head multiple times.

The court was told Tenadii has a criminal history of violent offences dating back to 2009 when he blinded a man in one eye after hitting him with a ring of keys that included a pen knife.

Troy Patrick Tenadii had previously assaulted his grandfather aged in his 80s and another taxi driver. Source: Facebook.
Troy Patrick Tenadii had previously assaulted his grandfather aged in his 80s and another taxi driver. Source: Facebook.

He was also convicted for wounding and seriously assaulting his grandfather who is aged in his 80s. Tenadii had previously assaulted another taxi driver.

Yesterday, Judge Katherine McGinness said Tenadii had pleaded guilty to a "plethora" of offences.

Judge McGinness took into account that Tenadii had a history of mental illness and drug abuse.

Tenadii had spent more than 17 months behind bars, which was declared as time already served. He was released on parole yesterday.

