Moment man is struck by hit and run driver

Gold Coast man struck by car in hit and run at Nerang Shopping centre

Gold Coast man struck by car in hit and run at Nerang Shopping centre

SHOCKING footage has revealed the moment a man was hit by a car at a Gold Coast shopping centre.

Queensland Police released the footage, which showed the hit and run at the Nerang Shopping centre on Station Street on July 17.

A 40-year-old man was walking towards his car outside the centre at around 4.10pm when a green sedan hit him.

The moment a man is hit by a car at a shopping centre

The pedestrian was knocked onto the bonnet of the car, before falling to the ground, causing minor leg and hand injuries.

The driver of the car left the scene.

The male driver is described as caucasian in appearance, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a clean-shaven face and light brown hair.

Police are appealing for any help to identify the man.

If you have information phone Policelink on 131 444 or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000