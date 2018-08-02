Man guilty of house party sexual assault

A GOLD Coast businessman was found guilty of sexually assaulting a friend while she slept following a house party.

The jury of eight woman and four men however found Justin Nisbett not guilty of raping the women.

It took the jury more than four hours to determine a verdict following a two and a half day trial in the Southport District Court.

Justin Nisbett. Picture: Jerad Williams

During the trial the court heard the woman woke to find Nisbett performing oral sex on her.

The woman had fallen asleep in Nisbett's lounge room after a party.

Nisbett's wife was asleep in his bedroom.

There was an audible sigh of relief from Nisbett's wife Amy and her friends after the jury delivered the not guilty verdict for the rape charge.

When the guilty verdict for the sexual assault charge was delivered, Nisbett stared ahead in shock before running his hands over his face.

Ms Nisbett was crying and comforted by friends before the verdict was delivered.