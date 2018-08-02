Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Justin Nisbett. Picture: Jerad Williams
Justin Nisbett. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Man guilty of house party sexual assault

by Lea Emery
2nd Aug 2018 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast businessman was found guilty of sexually assaulting a friend while she slept following a house party.

The jury of eight woman and four men however found Justin Nisbett not guilty of raping the women.

It took the jury more than four hours to determine a verdict following a two and a half day trial in the Southport District Court.

Justin Nisbett. Picture: Jerad Williams
Justin Nisbett. Picture: Jerad Williams

During the trial the court heard the woman woke to find Nisbett performing oral sex on her.

The woman had fallen asleep in Nisbett's lounge room after a party.

Nisbett's wife was asleep in his bedroom.

There was an audible sigh of relief from Nisbett's wife Amy and her friends after the jury delivered the not guilty verdict for the rape charge.

When the guilty verdict for the sexual assault charge was delivered, Nisbett stared ahead in shock before running his hands over his face.

Ms Nisbett was crying and comforted by friends before the verdict was delivered.

gold coast queensland crime sexual assault

Top Stories

    How the dramatic cocaine bust at sea went down

    premium_icon How the dramatic cocaine bust at sea went down

    Crime MORE arrests not ruled out over $210m drug bust.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 6:11 PM
    HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

    HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

    Health People with respiratory conditions to take caution

    Major renovations under way at popular pub

    premium_icon Major renovations under way at popular pub

    Business Revamp of the restaurant, kitchen and hotel rooms

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    Breaking One car ended up on top of another car as a result of the crash

    Local Partners