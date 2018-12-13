Menu
Woman choked because she did this one small thing

by Lea Emery
13th Dec 2018 6:43 AM
A GOLD Coast business consultant choked his partner to the point she almost blacked out and threw a laptop at her because she made a noise and woke him up.

Richard Peter Ware, 46, walked out the front of Southport District Court yesterday after his 18-month prison term was suspended.

Ware pleaded guilty to choking, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

During the sentencing, Judge David Kent acknowledged the huge number of choking cases seen in the Southport courts.

"I have probably done a hundred of these," he said.

The penalty of choking was only introduced in Queensland in April 2016 and it took until late last year for sentences to being to be heard in court.

The maximum penalty for choking and assault occasioning bodily harm is seven years.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Gallagher told the court the attack, on May 1 last year, started when Ware's former partner "made a noise", waking him up.

"He picked up a laptop and threw it at her chest," she said.

Ms Gallagher said Ware then dragged the woman from the room and choked her.

"She experienced breathing difficulties and her vision went temporarily black."

Ware's barrister Andrew Boe, instructed by of Behlau Murakami Grant, filed an affidavit from the woman which supported Ware.

Mr Boe said Ware was the primary carer of the couple's two children and they were no longer together.

"He was under an immense amount of stress," he said.

Mr Boe said Ware had since undertaken a "Transforming Men" course and was regularly seeking counselling.

He said Ware hoped to return to work soon.

