‘I’m sorry’ for killing pregnant girlfriend with tomahawk

Fabiana Palhares was murdered in her Varsity Lakes home by her partner Brock Wall.

Fabiana Palhares was murdered in her Varsity Lakes home by her partner Brock Wall.

A GOLD Coast man has pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of his pregnant Brazilian girlfriend with a tomahawk axe in February 2015.

Brock Wall pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to murder and killing an unborn child.

Fabiana Palhares. Photo: Facebook.

"I am sorry," he said when asked if there was anything he wanted to say.

Wall killed Fabiana Palhares with a tomahawk axe in a brutal domestic violence attack on February 2, 2015.

The incident was captured on CCTV Ms Palhares had set up in the Varsity Lakes home.

The Brazilian woman, 35, had been in a short relationship with Wall before she moved out to live with friends due to Wall's behaviour.

Fabiana Palhares.

She was 10-weeks pregnant when he struck.

A variation to a domestic violence order had been served on Wall at 12.30pm the day of the murder - just hours before he attacked.

Ms Palhares was rushed to hospital in a critical condition at 2pm and later died of her injuries.

Wall represented himself during the short court appearance after having exhausted all of his Legal Aid funding.

"I wish to show my remorse and enter a plea," he said.

Crown prosecutor Vicki Loury asked for the sentence to be adjourned until August 6 to allow Ms Palhares' brother travel from Brazil.

A tribute left at the Randwick Court house where Fabiana Palhares was murdered. Picture by Scott Fletcher

Judge Ann Lyons told Wall he had saved "a considerable amount of money" by not proceeding to trial.

"The evidence was going to be graphic and confronting," she said.

"That needs to be recorded that you saved that stress."