Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fabiana Palhares was murdered in her Varsity Lakes home by her partner Brock Wall.
Fabiana Palhares was murdered in her Varsity Lakes home by her partner Brock Wall.
Crime

‘I’m sorry’ for killing pregnant girlfriend with tomahawk

by LEA EMERY
26th Jul 2018 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man has pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of his pregnant Brazilian girlfriend with a tomahawk axe in February 2015.

Brock Wall pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to murder and killing an unborn child.

Fabiana Palhares. Photo: Facebook.
Fabiana Palhares. Photo: Facebook.

"I am sorry," he said when asked if there was anything he wanted to say.

Wall killed Fabiana Palhares with a tomahawk axe in a brutal domestic violence attack on February 2, 2015.

The incident was captured on CCTV Ms Palhares had set up in the Varsity Lakes home.

The Brazilian woman, 35, had been in a short relationship with Wall before she moved out to live with friends due to Wall's behaviour.

Fabiana Palhares.
Fabiana Palhares.

She was 10-weeks pregnant when he struck.

A variation to a domestic violence order had been served on Wall at 12.30pm the day of the murder - just hours before he attacked.

Ms Palhares was rushed to hospital in a critical condition at 2pm and later died of her injuries.

Wall represented himself during the short court appearance after having exhausted all of his Legal Aid funding.

"I wish to show my remorse and enter a plea," he said.

Crown prosecutor Vicki Loury asked for the sentence to be adjourned until August 6 to allow Ms Palhares' brother travel from Brazil.

A tribute left at the Randwick Court house where Fabiana Palhares was murdered. Picture by Scott Fletcher
A tribute left at the Randwick Court house where Fabiana Palhares was murdered. Picture by Scott Fletcher

Judge Ann Lyons told Wall he had saved "a considerable amount of money" by not proceeding to trial.

"The evidence was going to be graphic and confronting," she said.

"That needs to be recorded that you saved that stress."

brock wall fabiana palhares gold coast murder tomahawk

Top Stories

    'Cold-hearted': Workers distraught by company's collapse

    premium_icon 'Cold-hearted': Workers distraught by company's collapse

    News SOME of these Ballina workers have just bought houses. Another has a baby due in seven weeks. But last night they found out they no longer have jobs.

    Shocking triple-0 call records stab victim's final moments

    premium_icon Shocking triple-0 call records stab victim's final moments

    Crime Distressing audio evidence played in Lismore murder trial

    Fire safety breach: Medical centre owners face legal action

    Fire safety breach: Medical centre owners face legal action

    Council News Ballina Council to take legal action over failure to comply

    • 26th Jul 2018 10:05 AM
    Ballina home covered in oil in vicious vandalism attack

    premium_icon Ballina home covered in oil in vicious vandalism attack

    News "I'm disgusted, scared for my well being and sick to my stomach”

    Local Partners