Bikie president arrested in massive police blitz

The Gold Coast’s Hells Angels chapter president, a 44-year-old Burleigh Heads man, was given a notice to appear at Southport Magistrates Court to answer the charge of possess prohibited item and wear a prohibited item in a public place.

THE chapter president of Gold Coast's Hells Angels has been arrested and charged in a massive joint police operation, which also snagged five other alleged bikie members.

Queensland police, from a range of agencies, including Gold Coast CIB, RAP and Maxima Tactical Unit, raided the members across the region, as well as in Logan this morning.

A number of prohibited items, including steroids, a .22 calibre handgun, amphetamines, knuckledusters, cannabis, a flick knife and ammunition, were also found.

Hells Angels in Lorne, Picture Yuri Kouzmin

Homes were raided at Harley Drive, Burleigh Heads, Darnay Road in Broadbeach Waters and Cornell Court in Varsity Lakes.

He was also slapped with six consorting notices.

A 42-year-old Broadbeach Waters man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), possess dangerous drugs, possess explosives (ammunition) and unlawful possession of a weapon (knuckledusters). He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on September 26.

A 66-year-old Varsity Lakes man was charged with three drug-related offences and drug diverted.

The Hells Angels Logan chapter president was also arrested and charged possession of dangerous drugs (steroids), unlawful possession of weapon, unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition) and possess utensils. He will appear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on October 2.

A 43-year-old Loganholme man was also charged with two counts produce dangerous drugs. He will appear in Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Mobile phones were seized and police will examine them.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the arrests and charges, dubbed The Day of Action, were further proof that the organised crime and anti-gang laws were working.

"Our laws are the strongest, toughest, most comprehensive laws in the nation," he said.

"That's why so many of the other states are looking to copy our laws.

"The message from police to criminals is clear.

"There is nowhere to run, nowhere to hide."

The Organised Crime Gangs Group, detectives from the Coast and Logan and the Major and Organised Crime Squad Gold Coast also took part.