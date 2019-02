A Gold Coast school is in lockdown after threats were phoned into the administrators this morning.

It's understood the Helensvale State School on Lindfield Road has been in lockdown for over an hour, with police rushing to the scene about 9.30am.

It's understood they're investigating the authenticity of an alleged threat phoned in early this morning.

Police are still on scene and the school remains in lockdown.

More information to come.