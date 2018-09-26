Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast grandfather was found guilty of raping his four-year-old granddaughter.
A Gold Coast grandfather was found guilty of raping his four-year-old granddaughter.
Crime

Grandfather rapes granddaughter, 4

by Lea Emery
26th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast grandfather was found guilty of raping his four-year-old granddaughter two times and indecently touching her another two times.

The man, who legally cannot be named, did not show a visible reaction when the jury of eight women and four men handed down their verdict in the Southport District Court yesterday.

They found him guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child.

He was found not guilty of a third count of rape.

Throughout the two-day trial the balding, grey-haired man has sat slumped in the dock, dressed in jeans and a too-large khaki T-shirt.

The court heard the grandfather raped the four-year-old girl in a bathroom while caring for her.

He also had sexual contact with the girl on two other occasions.

During the trial the court was played a phone conversation between the man and his wife of 43 years.

"I was just touching her and playing and you know mucking around and grabbed her and stuff like that," the man said.

He denied he ever hurt the girl or had intercourse with her.

The incidents came to light after the girl told her other grandmother she had "seen grandpa's doodle".

The girl's mother questioned her daughter, who refused to say what had happened.

It was not until a year later the young girl told her mother about the incidents.

The man is expected to be sentenced next week.

court crime gold coast granddaughter grandfather rape

Top Stories

    Byron mayor accuses PM of 'bullying, unhelpful' tactics

    premium_icon Byron mayor accuses PM of 'bullying, unhelpful' tactics

    Politics THE Prime Minister has stripped the council's right to hold citizenship ceremonies, but the mayor says they are exploring options.

    • 26th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

    premium_icon Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

    Crime Owners of popular eatery "devastated” by break-in

    SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

    TV The ad will be aired for the first time during football grand final

    Blogger's lawyer defends 'Rolf Harris' comment

    premium_icon Blogger's lawyer defends 'Rolf Harris' comment

    News 'She's not saying Serge Benhayon behaved like Rolf Harris' jury told

    Local Partners