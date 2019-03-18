Wild weekend storms wreak havoc across Gold Coast

A vehicle is stranded on a bridge in the water along Hardys Rd, Bonogin on Friday night. Picture: Jerad Williams

FLASH flooding, road closures and widespread power outages have marked the wettest weekend of the year on the Gold Coast.

And forecasters are warning the wild weather will likely continue.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predicts hailstones and damaging winds will cause chaos across the Coast on Monday before conditions ease into the week.

Motorists have been urged to look for flooding as the wet weather is expected to continue until next weekend.

Widespread thunderstorms and downpours brought more than 100 millimetres to some parts of the Coast in less than 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday, including South Stradbroke Island where 105mm fell.

Discovery Drive, Helensvale.

Flash flooding caught some motorists by surprise, including a driver and her female passenger who were trapped inside their vehicle on Hardys Rd at Nerang on Sunday afternoon.

The pair were forced to wade to safety, leaving the vehicle in the hands of emergency services.

Another car was caught out by flash flooding at Bonogin on Friday night.

A number of other roads were closed yesterday afternoon, including Discovery Dr at Helensvale.

Bureau of Meteorology radar on Saunday night.

The State Emergency Service was called to more than 110 homes to help with flood damage or leaking roofs overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services teamed with the SES, using 14 rural trucks, to create a taskforce to help with the backlog of calls.

Meanwhile, more than 1500 homes were left without power after a tree branch took out electrical equipment at Currumbin on yesterday morning.

Coast resident's back paddock in Worongary.

Homes in Tugun, Currumbin, Burleigh Heads and Palm Beach were cut off for several hours.

Coolangatta was soaked by more than 61mm yesterday - the suburb's wettest day of the year - while the Spit also had its wettest day with 76mm of rain on Saturday. By late yesterday afternoon the Spit's weekend total was 140mm.

The Seaway had 58.4mm on Saturday and 114mm yesterday.

Before Saturday, the wettest day of the year was February 6, when 12.4mm fell at the Seaway.

While some areas were wetter than others, BOM forecaster Jonty Hall said downpours and storms were felt across the region.

Storms roll in from the sea at Burleigh Heads yesterday.

"We've got a good scattering of thunderstorms around southeast Queensland in general, including the Gold Coast," he said.

"We've seen a couple of rounds of storms develop and move in from the northwest. There's still some potential for further storms to develop through Monday.

"There is still instability around through the majority of next week actually. But it's probably at its most active yesterday and Monday and then thunderstorms will generally become more isolated as we head through the remainder of next week."