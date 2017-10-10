Gold Coast developer snaps up Goonellabah land

AFTER nine months on the market, Katrina Beohm Real Estate has sold 658 Ballina Road at Goonellabah for $550,000.

Originally listed by previous agent for $899,000, Katrina Beohm took over the listing about three months ago and finally sold the property on Wednesday, October 4.

Ms Beohm said she believed the 1.5ha property took so long to sell because the original asking price was a lot higher.

"It did start off at a much higher price, I think they were expecting almost double that,” Ms Beohm said.

"It was just where the vendors expectations were originally and that's just how the market goes over time in a way.”

There were two buyers vying for the property at the very end.

"One wanted to make it their home and the other was a developer,” Ms Beohm said.

"It was the developer who purchased it in the end, (from) a developing company (in) the Gold Coast.”

Ms Beohm said she believes the developer will build more homes on the site.

The 1.5ha block has expansive views towards the Nightcap Ranges and includes a four bedroom home and orchard of mature fruit trees.