Tattoo shop firebombed as bikie violence escalates

4/4/2016: United Motorcycle Council Queensland president Michael Kosenko, known as Little Mick, a Rebels MC member, at his home in Warner, Brisbane. Mick reacts to this afternoon's release of the bikie laws report into the contentious VLAD laws. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

A TATTOO studio in North Brisbane with links to the Rebels was firebombed overnight in what is believed to be a retaliation to a shooting in Loganholme last month.

The Koolsville Tattoo Studio on South Pine Road at Brendale - believed to be owned by Rebels president Mick Kosenko - is a charred mess after a suspected arson attack.

Detectives have converged on the scene with the roller door into the building appeared to have been cut into.

It is understood Queensland Rebels president "Little Mick" Kosenko’s tattoo shop was firebombed last night. PIC Marc Robertson

It comes as Rebels bikie Gokhan Turkyilmaz was shot seven times in the leg and once in the groin at his home in Upper Coomera on Tuesday night.

The shooting was believed to be in retaliation to an attack at a Logan shopping centre last month, where police allege a Rebels member shot another man after a dispute.

Police are investigating Koolsville Studios tattoo shop in North Brisbane after it was allegedly firebombed last night. Picture: Chris Clarke.

Police sources told the News Corp Australia there are fears the recent shootings could bring increased violence between the Rebels and Bandidos bikie gangs.

Rebels flags can be seen folded up inside the tattoo parlour in Brendale which was allegedly firebombed overnight.

Employees at neighbouring businesses are asking "when is it going to end" and believe the arson is linked to the shooting of shooting of Rebels member Gokhan ''Pitbull' Turkyilmaz earlier this week.

