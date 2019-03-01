Tattoo shop firebombed as bikie violence escalates
A TATTOO studio in North Brisbane with links to the Rebels was firebombed overnight in what is believed to be a retaliation to a shooting in Loganholme last month.
The Koolsville Tattoo Studio on South Pine Road at Brendale - believed to be owned by Rebels president Mick Kosenko - is a charred mess after a suspected arson attack.
Detectives have converged on the scene with the roller door into the building appeared to have been cut into.
It comes as Rebels bikie Gokhan Turkyilmaz was shot seven times in the leg and once in the groin at his home in Upper Coomera on Tuesday night.
The shooting was believed to be in retaliation to an attack at a Logan shopping centre last month, where police allege a Rebels member shot another man after a dispute.
Police sources told the News Corp Australia there are fears the recent shootings could bring increased violence between the Rebels and Bandidos bikie gangs.
Employees at neighbouring businesses are asking "when is it going to end" and believe the arson is linked to the shooting of shooting of Rebels member Gokhan ''Pitbull' Turkyilmaz earlier this week.