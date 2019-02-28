Menu
Gokhan Turkyilmaz and his brother Emrah Türkyılmaz who has been arrested in relation to a shooting incident in Logan earlier this month.
Crime

Shot bikie’s brother arrested

by Chris McMahon
28th Feb 2019 10:06 AM
THE brother of shooting victim Gokhan Turkyilmaz has been arrested overnight for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in Logan.

Emrah Turkyilmaz, 22, was arrested by detectives from Taskforce Maxima last night, nearly 24 hours after his fully patched Rebels member brother was shot up to eight times in the frontyard of his Upper Coomera home.

Police on the scene at Kumnick Street, Upper Coomera where there was a shooting last night involving a Rebels bikie Gokhan Turkyilmaz. Pics Adam Head
Emrah, who also has alleged links to the Rebels, issued a frightening warning in the hours after his brothers shooting, "one by one I'm coming."

Detectives from the gang busting squad were quick to pounce on him amid growing tensions and fears a bikie dust up was about to erupt.

Emrah Türkyılmaz and Gokhan Turkyilmaz.
He has been charged with affray and two counts of possess dangerous drugs and is due to front Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

More information to come.

