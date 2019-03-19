Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police want to talk to this man about an alleged grievous bodily harm of a man at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast in November 2018.
Police want to talk to this man about an alleged grievous bodily harm of a man at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast in November 2018.
Crime

Police looking to speak with this man

by ANDREW POTTS
19th Mar 2019 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast police want to speak to a man as part of an investigation into a violent attack in one of the city's most famous suburbs.

CCTV footage of a man has been released by police as they look into the attack on a 20-year-old in Surfers Paradise late last year.

On November 23 the Kuluin man was attacked while walking northeast along Peninsular Drive with a friend.

He got into an argument with two men he did not know after picking up one of their beverages.

One of the men shoved the 20-year-old man and hit him in the back of the head causing him to collapse and hit his head on the footpath.

The two men were last seen fleeing towards Ferny Ave.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE GOLD COAST BULLETIN - JUST $1 FOR THE FIRST 28 DAYS

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

 

The 20-year-old suffered multiple skull fractures, brain swelling and temporary loss of hearing in one ear.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault - or has any information in regard to the identity of the man pictured in the footage - to come forward.

attack gbh investigation qps

Top Stories

    Cricket controversy: 'We don't normally kick up a stink'

    premium_icon Cricket controversy: 'We don't normally kick up a stink'

    Cricket WHEN Casino successfully protested a decision to call off last week's game, it propelled them into the league's second spot. But one team is not happy.

    Outrage over petrol prices: 'We need action'

    premium_icon Outrage over petrol prices: 'We need action'

    Politics Ballina's Labor candidate has called for a parliamentary inquiry

    When Woolworths will open the 'new generation' super store

    premium_icon When Woolworths will open the 'new generation' super store

    Business Mercato on Byron have announced an opening date for Woolworths

    Five generations of family gather in Ballina

    premium_icon Five generations of family gather in Ballina

    Community Former Lismore man, Merv Berger, met his great-great grandson