Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some of the drugs allegedly found in the car.
Some of the drugs allegedly found in the car.
Crime

What $10,000 of ice looks like

by Andrew Potts
4th Apr 2019 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $10,000 worth of methamphetamine has been discovered in a car in one of the Gold Coast's most popular suburbs.

Police allegedly found the drugs when officers pulled over a car in Burleigh Heads yesterday afternoon.

Around 5.50pm detectives from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) intercepted a vehicle driving along West Burleigh Road.

The pipe allegedly found in the car.
The pipe allegedly found in the car.


It will be alleged that the driver of the vehicle was acting suspiciously which led police to a search his vehicle.

Officers say they discovered around $10,000 of methylamphetamine and a glass pipe.

A 42-year-old man from Currumbin Waters was charged with possession of dangerous drug in excess of the schedule and possession of a utensil.

He will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on May 2.

editors picks gold coast queensland crime

Top Stories

    A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    premium_icon A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are on scene tending to patients.

    12-year-olds involved in assault at skatepark

    premium_icon 12-year-olds involved in assault at skatepark

    News How far can a parent go to protect their child?

    Gig guide: From Katie Noonan to Oka

    premium_icon Gig guide: From Katie Noonan to Oka

    Whats On All the shows you need to know about this week

    Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

    premium_icon Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

    Crime The Kyogle man returned a reading more than three times the limit