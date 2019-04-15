Menu
Money police allegedly found Photo: QLD Police
Crime

$22k and drugs found in Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
15th Apr 2019 11:39 AM
POLICE have charged a man and woman after locating dangerous drugs and more than $20,000 in cash at an Ormeau home yesterday.

The pair were arrested after police searched the Banks Drive property around 6.30pm, where they located $22,000 in cash, ammunition, several drug utensils, approximately 70 grams of ice and 60ml of GHB/Fantasy.

Police say they found 60ml of GHB. Photo: QLD Police
A 29-year-old Mount Warren Park man is facing multiple charges including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of a drug offence.

He will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

 

A 27-year-old Daisy Hill woman was charged with one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things for use in the administration, consumption and smoking of a dangerous drug.

She is scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court next month.

