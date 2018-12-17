Man charged over alleged hit and run

A 22-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly hitting another man with a car following a confrontation during which a machete was used to threaten a group of men on the Gold Coast.

Police charged the Currumbin Waters man after a Burleigh Heads man was hit by a car early on Saturday morning.

He will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

Police allege that the man got into an argument with four other men at a Guineas Creek Road service station at 6.30am.

Blood splatter on the ground. Images: Nine Network

During the confrontation he allegedly threatened the men with a machete before driving away in a white Subaru Liberty sedan and parking at a Currumbin Waters unit complex.

Police say the group of men followed the man to the unit building and entered it briefly before returning to their car.

Bystanders surrounding the man who was hit by the car. Images: Nine Network

However police say the white Subaru Liberty struck one of the four men, a 21-year-old Burleigh Heads man as he was walking across Guineas Creek Road.

They also allege the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The 21-year-old was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital suffering multiple breaks to both legs, a dislocated shoulder and other serious injuries.

Emergency services responded quickly to the incident. Images: Nine Network

The 22-year-old was charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and going armed to cause fear.

Detectives this morning located the white Subaru Liberty sedan in bushland off Old Coach Road at Reedy Creek.

Police urge anyone who was in or around Guineas Creek Road at the time and may have witnessed something - or may have dash camera vision - to come forward.