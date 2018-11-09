Naked gardening launches on Coast

Leeroy Evans is a landscaper offering naked gardening services. Bare All Cleaners is now expanding into gardening with a number of gardeners happy to mow and prune in the nude.

Leeroy Evans is a landscaper offering naked gardening services. Bare All Cleaners is now expanding into gardening with a number of gardeners happy to mow and prune in the nude.

A GOLD Coast firm famous for its naked cleaning service is cultivating a new market, now letting it all hang out in the garden - and there is nothing pruning prudes can do about it.

Bare All Cleaners, which gained national attention for hiring out nude cleaners to dust and vacuum, is starting Bare All Gardeners to look after backyard gardens and clean pools.

Founder Brett Jones said the cleaning service's strict no-touching rule would also apply to the gardeners.

The service, only available for private yards, had already attracted bookings.

At the moment the gardeners are male, but Mr Jones said women would also be employed to tend plants and mow lawns.

"It is about providing the service in the privacy of their own property. They aren't going to be out in front yards, a nature strip or anything like that,'' he said.

"Obviously it comes down to common sense. There will also be chaps (worn by gardeners), or they can go shirtless.

"It all just depends on what is suitable and what the booking client wants. Wherever possible they will nude up."

The gardeners will plant, prune hedges and clean the pool in the nude.

Mr Jones said there was an emphasis on safety.

"We realise there are some elements like whipper-snipping you can't do fully nude, but you certainly can plant, prune hedges or clean the pool," he said.

The gardening service would be launched on Monday and operate from Byron north to Noosa.

"At the end of the day they are there to do a professional gardening job,'' he said.

"If people don't like it they don't have to use it. We realise it isn't everyone's cup of tea but it is filling a gap in the market."

Under the Queensland criminal code, wilful exposure is defined as someone exposing his or her genitalia in a public place without reasonable excuse. A person must also not allow their genitalia to be seen from a public place, like the street.

Mr Jones said he didn't anticipate legal problems because the gardeners would be in private yards.

But leading Gold Coast criminal lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Lawyers, said the practice could be "fraught with potential problems".

"There is an offence where if someone can be seen from a public place they can face up to 12 months imprisonment," he said.

A public place could potentially be considered a communal area in a high rise or adjoining homes.

When it came to the view from one yard into another, Mr Gatenby said there were only civil avenues for neighbours to pursue if they were upset.

"If they are in a back yard where they could not be seen from a public place, that would potentiality be OK under the criminal code. However there are civil avenues such as an ongoing complaint of nuisance," he said.

"There may also be difficulties when it comes to provisions under local laws, which stipulate against disturbing the peace in certain ways.''

Health and safety consultant Melannie McKeough, of Masula Compliance, said sun safety would be on top of the list of things to consider.

"There is nothing that says that workers have to be dressed, really just based on risk assessment," she said. "(But) they need to consider things like sun safety, which may be a big issue while undressed, exposure to chemicals and potential cuts."

Mr Jones said that over the past six months Bare All Cleaners had expanded interstate, with more than 200 employees now operating in other cities including Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Darwin.

The business aimed to expand into the UK before Christmas.