Eerie timing of baby body find

A Candlelight vigil for the baby found dead on Surfers Paradise Beach. Picture Glenn Hampson

A Candlelight vigil for the baby found dead on Surfers Paradise Beach. Picture Glenn Hampson

A HOMELESS man charged with murdering his baby daughter was arrested eight minutes before she was found washed up on Surfers Paradise beach, according to court documents.

In the documents, police claim the 48-year-old was nabbed by police over a domestic violence incident with his 23-year-old partner at 12.26am last Monday.

Late night beach walkers found the naked nine-month-old baby washed up on Surfers Paradise beach at 12.34am, the documents state.

A Candlelight vigil for the baby found dead on Surfers Paradise Beach. Picture Glenn Hampson

They also allege that the man told his partner he was going to give the baby to an elder before he instead threw the infant into the Tweed River.

Police allege the incident happened between 6.45pm last Saturday and 5am Sunday.

They state the man and his partner were picked up by police at Broadbeach at 3am after he was found drunk with the baby and her two-year-old brother.

Police took them to the man's aunty's unit at Kingscliff.

Neighbours yesterday said they heard banging on the aunty's door and a man yelling "let me in, let me in".

"It's just devastating," one neighbour said.

Police at the scene where a the baby’s body was found. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Another said she had seen the couple and their young children at the unit complex in the hours leading up to the incident.

"I have grandchildren myself and it's heartbreaking," another resident said.

Police allege that the man was recorded in Southport watch-house confessing to the murder, the court documents state.

EARLIER: Shock claims: What baby's dad allegedly told mum

A FATHER accused of killing his nine-month-old girl told the mother he was taking the baby to an elder, but murdered her instead by throwing her into the Tweed River, police will allege.

The man left the woman and her other child in the car park of the Tweed Mall for 30 minutes on Saturday night while he dumped the baby - wearing only a nappy - in the nearby water, police claim.

Tributes left for the infant who died on Surfers Paradise beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson

After he returned, the homeless family sought shelter from bad weather for several hours before catching a bus from Wharf St, Tweed Heads, to Broadbeach, it is alleged.

Just over 24 hours later the baby's body was found washed up on Surfers Paradise beach, 30km north of Tweed Heads.

The man, whom NSW police claim is 47, was arrested at Broadbeach after Queensland police were called to a domestic violence incident involving the girl's 23-year-old mother.

Sydney Hamilton park at Surfers Paradise, where a homeless couple and their children lived. Picture Glenn Hampson

Documents filed by police at the Tweed Heads Local Court for the first time detail the alleged events of the final hours of the baby's life last Saturday.