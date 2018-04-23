Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Cape Byron Distillery's flagship Brookie's Byron Dry Gin and the Brookie's Byron Slow Gin, have won gold medals after being judged against more than 2200 international spirits in the 2018 San Francisco World Spirit Competition.
PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Cape Byron Distillery's flagship Brookie's Byron Dry Gin and the Brookie's Byron Slow Gin, have won gold medals after being judged against more than 2200 international spirits in the 2018 San Francisco World Spirit Competition. Contributed Facebook
News

Gold and glory for local gin

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Apr 2018 4:24 PM

QUITE an achievement for a humble little distillery in the hills of Byron Bay.”

This is the comment from Cape Byron's Distillery manager Matt Barnett when he revealed their flagship Brookie's Byron Dry Gin and the Brookie's Byron Slow Gin, won gold medals after being judged against more than 2200 international spirits in the 2018 San Francisco World Spirit Competition.

He said all the staff are head over heels with the news were announced on Tuesday last week.

"Everyone is thrilled with the result,” he said.

"To be recognised against all the big players is really something as it's the first time we have placed our slow gin into international competition.”

Mr Barnett said the slow gin name was a take on the English sloe version made from blackthorn berries.

"We use the Davidson Plums from the Byron Bay rainforest and we soak them in gin for six months,” he said.

The distillery which only commenced production in 2016, came up trumps against the largest number of entries ever seen in the competition's 18-year history.

Launched in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition has grown to become one of the most influential and prestigious in the world, largely recognised for its judging panel of 43 spirits industry experts.

The Cape Byron Distillery was founded in 2016 by Eddie Brook who ran a successful crowd-funding campaign through Pozible to launch Brookie's Gin to the market.

And the company's pool room has been filling up ever since.

In mid-2017, Mr Brook included local Davidson plums to create and launch Brookie's Slow Gin.

2018 san francisco world spirit competition brookie's byron dry gin and the brookie's byron sl brookie's gin cape byron distillery northernrivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man injured after being struck by vehicle

    Man injured after being struck by vehicle

    Breaking PARAMEDICS have been called to Mullumbimby after a man was believed to have been struck by a vehicle

    • 23rd Apr 2018 5:21 PM
    REVIEW: Breath, does it live up to the hype?

    REVIEW: Breath, does it live up to the hype?

    Whats On Simon Baker will present two advance screening in Ballina tomorrow

    Iconic pub closes its doors after 83 years

    Iconic pub closes its doors after 83 years

    Business Patrons have expressed shock their 'local' has closed

    Watch out for 'huge' redback spiders under park seats

    Watch out for 'huge' redback spiders under park seats

    News "I was sitting 5cm from two really big ones”

    Local Partners